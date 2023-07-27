An early intervention program aimed to prevent school students from experiencing homelessness is gaining momentum in Wodonga thanks to a major investment.
The Wodonga Project, overseen by Junction Support Services, has adopted the Australian community of services and schools model to address significant youth-related issues in the Border city, specifically, homelessness and early school leaving.
It's welcome news for Wodonga Senior Secondary College, which has a huge demand for the program after seeing its student wellbeing team grow from one staff member to eight in the space of four years.
"We are finding more and more young people where this is their safe environment. Every secondary age student is under a lot more pressure and we're seeing that in the schools," executive principal Vern Hilditch said.
"Post-COVID, it's exacerbated this whole area, because it's a question of re-engagement, it's a question of making sure that they see a future."
Mr Hilditch said the school had partnerships in place with service clubs to offer support and provide vouchers to services as Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare so students and their families remained well fed amidst the cost of living crisis.
He revealed around 25 per cent of students at Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Wodonga Middle Years College and flexible learning centres in Wodonga, Benalla, Seymour and Shepparton required some form of support.
"We are dealing more and more with kids who are couch surfers, who, for whatever reason the family unit has broken down and they're turning up to school," he said.
"This is the safe place, this is the place that's got continuity and that's the reason why they're here."
Mr Hilditch said there had been a huge issue around student engagement after COVID lockdowns forced a switch to at-home learning in 2020 and 2021.
More and more young people are asking the question 'why?' 'Why do I need to knuckle down and what's the value of tertiary entry and all that type of stuff?'," he said.
"It's that immediate generation of 'I want it now' and we're having a lot of trouble convincing young people this is a great way to be. This is what you should be thinking about. It's about your future.
"Deferred gratitude is extremely important to get a pathway and work towards that pathway."
Project lead Rachel Habgood, of Junction Support Services, said the aim was divert young people away from crisis.
"More young people are becoming homeless, more young people are struggling with mental health, and so this announcement of funding for Wodonga is so exciting because it actually means we can get the services on the ground that we need to," she said.
"There hasn't been an increase in homelessness funding for such a long period of time, but the population that are experiencing homelessness is growing. It's only increased over COVID and other disasters that have happened like bushfires and floods.
"Unless we actually intervene early, we're going to see a continual increase in young people struggling."
Ms Habgood expected five per cent of Wodonga's youth population to access this support.
"What we find is a lot of young people around that 15, 16, 17-year old mark is when they first start to experience homelessness by themselves," she said.
"Some of the risk factors that we see are things like family breakdown. We see young people who are struggling to make sense of life at the moment, to keep hopeful, but also just experiencing the realities of growing up in an environment that's a little tough.
"We can put in a connection with a mentor, rather than having to find somebody a home. We could do also family support and help to mend some of those relationships and provide parenting support that could prevent a young person from needing to leave the home."
The Wodonga Project has been able to gain momentum thanks to Victorian health and wellbeing organisation Jack Brockoff Foundation, which has come on board with a $49,000 donation.
Executive officer Louise Kuramoto said successful outcomes from The Albury Project, started in 2018, was a key factor for the foundation to support the Wodonga equivalent.
"We're hoping that we're the first of many funders that come on board and support this work. We're hoping to ultimately change the lives of these young people for the better and their families and the broader community," she said.
The Wodonga Project will require private funding until early intervention and prevention funding is available in line with the implementation of the new federal housing and homelessness agreement.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
