Your say: 'Drew' your own conclusion on council

At Federation Council's meeting on July 25 it was resolved to disband the rates advisory committee. As chair, I was disappointed but suspected this was on the way. It has become very evident that the committee's job in council's eyes was purely cosmetic and an attempt to sanitise the special rate variation application to IPART. In frustration, the committee on February 21 moved and passed a motion of no confidence in Federation Council. Federation Council has now engaged the services of Professor Drew to conduct a review of the merged Corowa and Urana councils when Federation Council was formed. Council meeting this week passed the terms of reference for Professor Drew's review, the glaring omission in the terms of reference was evaluation of certain staff's ability and performance. It is no accident that Federation got one of the worst outcomes to an application for an SRV to IPART. There are many similarities to the sinking Titanic with the captain saying, "don't panic we will use ratepayers to plug the holes".

