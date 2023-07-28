Your say: 'Drew' your own conclusion on council

You can submit your letter to the editor via email to letters@bordermail.com.au
At Federation Council's meeting on July 25 it was resolved to disband the rates advisory committee. As chair, I was disappointed but suspected this was on the way. It has become very evident that the committee's job in council's eyes was purely cosmetic and an attempt to sanitise the special rate variation application to IPART. In frustration, the committee on February 21 moved and passed a motion of no confidence in Federation Council. Federation Council has now engaged the services of Professor Drew to conduct a review of the merged Corowa and Urana councils when Federation Council was formed. Council meeting this week passed the terms of reference for Professor Drew's review, the glaring omission in the terms of reference was evaluation of certain staff's ability and performance. It is no accident that Federation got one of the worst outcomes to an application for an SRV to IPART. There are many similarities to the sinking Titanic with the captain saying, "don't panic we will use ratepayers to plug the holes".
What an inspiring display of unity and solidarity. Helen Haines MP hosted Linda Burney and Yes23 campaigner Dean Parkin at a packed out and interactive community event at The Cube in Wodonga this week. We were thrilled to see so many supporters, and we spotted the once-no, now-undecided Father Peter Macleod-Miller himself. It's precisely this, having an open curiosity and being informed by the people directly involved in the process, involved in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, that will enable all Australians to make an informed decision at our next referendum come mid-October. We invite you to join us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.