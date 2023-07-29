FINANCIAL losses for Corowa's aquatic centre should be seen as "totally irrelevant" given its role in providing life-saving swimming skills, Federation Council's mayor says.
Pat Bourke was commenting at this week's council meeting where the pool's latest financial report, showing a $395,149 loss for 2022-23, was tabled.
"We always look at the negative side of the swimming pool, which is the balancing of our books, but it is totally irrelevant," Cr Bourke said.
"It is a community service, it is saving lives, it is teaching children to swim."
The $395,149 deficit exceeds the original forecast of $375,360, but it is an improvement on the $583,312 loss in 2021-22.
Impacts on the centre in the past 12 months included a closure in November due to flooding, a mild summer and a decline in membership to 268.
Councillor Gail Law said the red ink was reflective of what happened with municipal pools across the country.
"There's not a council anywhere in Australia, with a swimming pool, that's not got a hole in the bottom losing money," Cr Law said.
"But it's not a business, it's a community service and we have to look at it like that."
A report has been put into public circulation to seek feedback on how the swimming hub will be managed in the future.
Preferred options flagged were contracting out control or tiered supervision with lifesaver numbers set based on patrons and risks.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch reported that he had attended a pool advisory committee meeting and it had a preferred option.
It consists of tiered supervision with elements of programmed services, which refers to activities such as learn-to-swim sessions.
"(It was) a very positive meeting and they are all very keen to see the aquatic centre become a focal point of the town and not a drag on the ratepayers," Cr Whitechurch said.
A final report, containing the community response, will be presented to the council meeting in September for consideration.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.