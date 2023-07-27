Sport has always been a way of life for Jarred and Jess Lane (nee Bice) and their family is now a team of three following the birth of Bonnie last year. Having joined Howlong this year, the former Corowa-Rutherglen couple are both gearing up for finals so STEVE TERVET went along to find out more.
ST: Playing for a different club in a different competition, how have you found it?
Jarred: It's been pretty seamless and really easy to fit in at Howlong. Coming into a new club, it takes a little while to find your feet but I'd already played with or knew a fair few of the guys there so it wasn't like it was completely foreign. Once you start playing, you slip into it pretty easily. We had a tough start with Osborne and Holbrook straight off the cuff so that was a good introduction to the league and it's still a pretty high standard of footy at the top end of the Hume League.
ST: How different have you found it coming across from the O and M?
Jarred: It doesn't take that long to adjust. It is definitely a little bit different to the Ovens and Murray but the first game we played, at Osborne, early in the year on a dry ground, was quite quick and open, not too dissimilar from the Ovens and Murray. We definitely had our chances to beat them that day. I think whoever lost that game definitely thought they had their chances to win it but it would have been really nice to start off the season with a win.
ST: Jess, what's it been like for you crossing to the Spiders?
Jess: It's been really enjoyable. We've had a pretty good season so far, we've been beaten by Osborne twice now and we got close to Jindera. We were up for majority of that game and then we ended up losing by two. We play them again in a fortnight so hopefully we can beat them. It's been good to be up there with the top teams. We have an experienced side so that will work in our favour come finals.
ST: How much have you enjoyed being back on the court this season?
Jess: A lot. I had last year off to have Bonnie and it's nice to go out there and play again. There's a lot less pressure in the Hume League and having (less) travel has been really good as well. We were travelling into Corowa and back twice a week and then on the weekends as well so it's halved the travel time and that's been a big bonus, especially now we have Bonnie.
ST: Was it always your intention to come back to netball post-pregnancy?
Jess: Emma (Pargeter), the Howlong coach, was on my back a fair bit! I wasn't really sure how good I was going to be coming back after a baby. Your body definitely feels it, especially after the first few months, and it took me a little while to get back into running but I'm feeling pretty good at the moment. I'm not as fit as I was before I had Bonnie but I haven't found it too difficult.
ST: How does the body change?
Jess: The best way I can explain it is that after the first couple of months, especially when you go back to running, you feel like your joints need to be oiled. It takes a little while to go back to what you were before because you've had so many changes.
ST: Jarred, how good a fit has Howlong been for you as a new Dad?
Jarred: Your life does change a bit. Being a Dad, there's probably a little bit less pressure than being a Mum but it was just time for me (to have a change), with the commitment of the Ovens and Murray. It was good fun but with Bonnie and work, and Howlong being in a good position, it made it really easy to make that transition. If Jess was going to play netball again, we were always going to play in the same spot and we both were keen on Howlong.
ST: How much have you enjoyed playing in a winning side?
Jarred: It does make it a little bit easier. I'm really looking forward to the back end of the year. It would have been nice to beat Holbrook or Osborne once but hopefully we get another crack at them. There's a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.
ST: There was a lot of excitement when you signed for the club; does that bring with it a certain level of expectation?
Jarred: I'm not too worried about what other people think. I have my own expectations that I put on myself so that's probably more what I tend to worry about. You obviously prepare yourself well and if you do everything right, you don't have to worry about that so much, you know you're in a good position with your body and the way you look after yourself. I didn't feel any pressure, I've just tried to enjoy my footy and if you do that and you look after yourself, you'll be better off.
ST: Jess, how do you reflect on your time with the Roos?
Jess: I had an awesome time at Corowa. I love the club and I played there for a long time. I played there when I was younger, 19-20, then we had a few years away and went back. Those three years (most recently) we were quite successful and were hoping to get premierships but due to COVID and maybe other things, I don't know, we never ended up getting one so that was a little bit disappointing. But I loved my time at Corowa too because I played with my sister (Brooke Bice) so that was awesome as well. We got along really well on the court and it was so much fun playing with her. I would have loved to play with her again this year but maybe next year - we'll wait and see what happens.
ST: How big a part has netball played in your life and how valuable is it, as a Mum, doing something for yourself?
Jess: I've always loved netball. As a teenager, I used to literally do netball six days a week. It's been a massive part of my life and everywhere I've gone I've always played netball. Even when we moved overseas to England, I made sure I got in the netball team there. As a Mum, to have your own time has been really good and we're lucky we both have supportive families that help us so we can both play football and netball. My Mum's a great help, she has Bonnie on Thursday nights so we can both go to training and my mother-on-law comes to the games on Saturdays. We wouldn't be able to do it if we didn't have those people supporting us.
ST: Did you meet through sport?
Jess: Yes. We met at Corowa and we've been together nearly 10 years.
ST: How do your sporting records stack up against each other?
Jarred: Jess has probably played more finals.
Jess: But Jarred's definitely won a lot more individual recognitions than me.
ST: You spent time living and playing in Narrandera, how was that?
Jess: We loved Narrandera, it was a great club and a great community. We have great friends that are still there who we catch up with all the time. Narrandera was definitely like a home to us.
ST: What took you to the UK?
Jarred: I went and played a season of cricket and Jess came over, we were probably there nine months. It was something I always wanted to do, we both wanted to travel and that was a good way to do it, to have a club as your base and work from there.
ST: Where did you play?
Jarred: Annfield Plain, which is in between Durham and Newcastle.
Jess: It was a tiny little village, not what we were expecting!
ST: How did you go with the Geordie accent?
Jarred: It took about three months for me to understand anyone.
ST: How did you find the experience overall?
Jarred: It's a little bit daunting when you get on a flight not knowing who's going to pick you up at the other end. But I loved every minute of it and would recommend it to anyone who wants to travel.
ST: And you found a netball team, Jess?
Jess: Yes, it was very different there. Jarred even played a few mixed netball games.
ST: Honestly, how did he go?
Jess: He thinks he's a really good shooter but when you air-ball it a lot, that's not good shooting if you ask me. Otherwise, his height obviously is great, and he could easily get the ball, he just needs some shooting practice.
ST: Jarred, do you think the ladder is a fair reflection of how the Spiders have played this season?
Jarred: We lost both games to Osborne within a kick, or just about, but it probably is fair. We'd have loved a top-two finish but as long as you're somewhere in the top six, you're a chance.
ST: Results suggest you match up on Osborne as well as anybody...
Jarred: Yeah, I think we play a fairly similar style to Osborne, a bit more of a running side and we've had two really good games against them that have been good to play in. It's good to play in close games against the top sides, that's where you want to be. They've been good games of footy, we'd just like to be on the other side of the ledger!
ST: Jess, the netballers at Howlong sit third, as do the footballers, how do you see the remainder of your season playing out?
Jess: We have some things to work on and we're going to keep working really hard at training and the aim of the season is to come home strong. Hopefully we can go all the way but we'll wait and see.
