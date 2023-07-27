Jess: I had an awesome time at Corowa. I love the club and I played there for a long time. I played there when I was younger, 19-20, then we had a few years away and went back. Those three years (most recently) we were quite successful and were hoping to get premierships but due to COVID and maybe other things, I don't know, we never ended up getting one so that was a little bit disappointing. But I loved my time at Corowa too because I played with my sister (Brooke Bice) so that was awesome as well. We got along really well on the court and it was so much fun playing with her. I would have loved to play with her again this year but maybe next year - we'll wait and see what happens.