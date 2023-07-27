The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

Jarred and Jess Lane talk football and netball and welcoming daughter Bonnie

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
July 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarred and Jess Lane at home with Bonnie. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jarred and Jess Lane at home with Bonnie. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sport has always been a way of life for Jarred and Jess Lane (nee Bice) and their family is now a team of three following the birth of Bonnie last year. Having joined Howlong this year, the former Corowa-Rutherglen couple are both gearing up for finals so STEVE TERVET went along to find out more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.