CDHBU has swiftly re-signed Kyle Docherty as coach for the next two years.
Docherty has had an instant impact with the Power who look set to emerge from the finals wilderness for the first time since 2016.
They sit sixth with an 8-5 record and can guarantee a finals berth with victory over seventh placed Lockhart this weekend.
Docherty was thrilled to extend his coaching tenure and was determined to repay the faith shown in him by Power officials.
"I'm rapt the club has the faith in me to provide a bit of stability and steer the ship in the right direction," Docherty said.
"I'm looking forward to what the future holds and it's been an enjoyable journey so far.
"I feel Iike I have been able to build a good connection with the playing group.
"But the immediate focus is first to lock in a finals berth and then progress as far as we can.
"So it's great to get a deal done with the club and neither of us have got that distraction as we get closer to the business end.
"It's no secret there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding the other clubs within the Corowa Cluster and this gives us a bit of stability.
"We are a super proud club with a proud history and want to remain that way for decades to come.
"At the moment we look likely to have all four grades play finals which would be a huge achievement as a footy club and something to build on in years to come."
Docherty, 36, has played all 13-matches so far this season and is keen to extend his playing career as long as possible.
"It's weird being a playing coach because sometimes you want to give yourself a spray for not performing," he said.
"But I'm keen to play for as long as I can and I'm 36 but my body has held up pretty well so far this year injury-wise.
"I want to at least play next year and reassess after that.
"I love playing and will play for as long as I can because as they say, you are a long time retired."
Docherty said his job as playing coach was made a lot easier with the assistance of Mick Collins, Doug Lavis, Aaron Phibbs and Paul Rippingale.
"There is no way I could do the job by myself and I'm fortunate to have some ripping blokes around me who provide amazing support," he said.
"Mick Collins is an on field leader who takes training when I can't make it and if you ask anyone, is just a legend around the club and the heart and soul of the place.
"It's been awesome to have Aaron Phibbs back at the club and he has a lot to do with selection and coaching the reserves.
"Dougie is another club legend and is the main man running the bench on match-day who I trust to make most of the moves.
"And then to have a passionate footy boss in Rip (Rippingale) who just makes things happen."
CDHBU took a calculated gamble this season after signing MNPFL stars Rohan Heasley and Ben Landry.
Unfortunately Landry succumbed to an Achilles complaint after only two matches.
But Docherty said Heasley had more than lived up to the hype of being one of the biggest signings of the off-season.
"It was a bit of a calculated gamble to get a couple of travellers from Melbourne but Rohan has been a superb addition," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I think Rohan has played nine matches and at the start of the season we thought he might play ten, so he will exceed that.
"His last four or five matches have been huge and he helps take the midfield load off Andrew Phibbs and Nathan Rhodes and he is just a natural midfield bull.
"We are hoping to re-sign him for next year as well.
"Unfortunately Ben hurt his Achilles in round one and is basically done for the year."
Docherty was keen to add further recruits over the off-season but finals remained the immediate focus.
"We are always looking to improve our list but playing finals is the focus at the moment," he said.
"Internally we feel we have got a group good enough to not only make finals but win at least one final.
"That's our aim.
"Then first and foremost we want to lock in the existing players for next year and beyond.
"Then we will figure out where we feel the gaps are and go out and recruit once the season is done.
"I take immense pride in coaching this club and just want to take the group as far as I can over the next couple of years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.