Weaner steers at Wodonga sold to $1305, heifers to $1110

The mixed quality yarding of 1261 store cattle at Thursday's Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, saw majority of the stock purchased by district restockers with limited interest from commission buyers.
The market was firm on current values and Michael Unthank, director BUR, Wodonga, quoting the sale as "good for current conditions".
"The steers were a bit dearer but the heifers were flat and harder to sell," he said.
"But there still some good opportunities in the market for restockers with grass and confidence in spring.
"The better pens still sold to above expectations."
Vendor Ross Edney, Leneva, was pleased with the sale of his 11 Angus/Simmental steers and six heifers, although their value was back on what he had received for similar weight cattle in April.
He sells his drafts of weaners in January, April and July, and although he was hoping for a higher price he was satisfied with today's sale.
"They were good value on the sale today," he said.
"The calves were in great condition for this time of the year and I did think they might have sold a bit better.
"But it was still a good sale."
Sale summary results:
Steers weighing 280-330kg sold from $625 to $1200 (384 cents per kilogram): those 330-400kg sold to $1305 (373c/kg) and those above 400kg topped at $1570 (290c/kg).
Heifers weighing 280-330kg sold to $820 (281c/kg): those weighing 330-400kg sold from $600 to $1110 (282c/kg) and those above 400kg topped at $1640 (263c/kg).
PTIC females sold to $1610 when Woolamia Pastoral Co, Finley, sold 24 mixed age Angus weighing 650kg and depastured to Iveragh Angus sires, while AO and SM A'Beckett, Tumbarumba, sold 16 Angus weighing 404kg for $850 and Willhaven Pty Ltd, Table Top sold seven second calf Charolais cross weighing 624kg and depastured to Hicks Red Angus bull for $1640.
Cows with calves sold to $1540 when The Park Homestead, Talgarno, Vic., offered two Angus.
Sales of steers included 11 Angus/Simmental cross weighing 367kg sold by Ross Edney, Leneva, Vic., for $1305: TS and L Norman, Howlong, sold 13 EU-accredited Angus weighing 300kg for $1070 and Dean Page, Swanpool, Vic., sold 14 Angus weighing 338kg for $1230.
Claredale, Finley, sold 24 Glentrevor-blood Herefords, weighing 371kg for $1190: Echarina, Bowna, sold 15 Rotherfield-blood Herefords weighing 356kg for $1245 and ID and DM McGaffin, Huon Creek, Victoria, sold 15 Simmental cross steers weighing 319kg for $1020.
Sales of grown steers included nine Table Top Angus-blood Angus weighing 487kg for $1520 on account CG Dale and RJ McGowan, Indigo Valley, Vic: EL and CA Glass, Allans Flat, sold ten Angus, 14-15 months and weighing 320kg for $1090 and C and D Newman, Chiltern, Vic, sold 15 Freisian steers, 16-18 months and weighing 468kg for $880.
Sales of heifers included 14 Rotherfield-blood Herefords weighing 395kg sold by WR Kreutzberger, Rand, for $1110: Ross Edney, Leneva, Vic, sold six Angus/Simmental cross weighing 363kg for $930 and Tyrrell Family Trust, Albury, sold 15 Angus, eight to ten months and weighing 298kg for $750.
Wodonga-based agents Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Rodwell, and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
