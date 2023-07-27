The Border Mail
Weaner steers at Wodonga sold to $1305, heifers to $1110

By Stephen Burns
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
Ross Edney, Leneva, Victoria, sold 11 Angus/Simmental cross steers weighing 367kg for $1305.
The mixed quality yarding of 1261 store cattle at Thursday's Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, saw majority of the stock purchased by district restockers with limited interest from commission buyers.

