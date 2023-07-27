CDHBU football manager Paul Rippingale says re-signing Kyle Docherty for the next two seasons will provide the merged identity with stability.
Rippingale announced the news to the playing group at training on Thursday night.
Docherty replaced John Pratt at the helm this year and looks almost certain to lead the club to their first finals series since 2016.
"Doc is a leader of men and is very structured in how he goes about things," Rippingale said.
"He puts a lot of planning into training and game day.
"He is also happy to pin his faith in the kids and is not afraid to promote the junior talent that we have got at our club.
"Doc has also had to deal with a few curve balls in the injuries we have copped and a few blokes going on holidays for an extended holiday during the season.
"To his credit, he hasn't lost faith in the group we have and is a leader when the going gets a bit tough.
"Doc has embraced our club as we look to emerge from the finals wilderness for the first time since 2016.
"He will be the first to admit that he has got a good support group around him, especially Mick Collins and Aaron Phibbs who is our reserves coach.
"Doug Lavis and Brad Talbot are also heavily involved, which are two of the club's biggest names in recent times.
"So first and foremost we want to make finals, then we can start re-signing as many players as possible and then look to add a few more recruits to the list.
"We haven't had a full list to choose from at all so far this season, so we don't know where we could end up."
While the recent struggles of Corowa-Rutherglen, Rutherglen and Wahgunyah have been well publicised, Rippingale was proud of the CDHBU's stability both on and off the field.
"In my opinion other people within the Corowa Cluster don't give us enough respect," Rippingale said.
"They just think we are a club out the road that might fall over one day.
"As a community, we spend all our money in Corowa and people in the area don't give us the respect we deserve for where we are at as a footy club and how we go about it.
"Success is not all about winning flags but what you do as a club and we bring some joy on some farmers' faces out there who struggled through drought and Covid.
"We bring the community together."
Rippingale also weighed in with his thoughts on the future of Corowa-Rutherglen.
"We want Corowa-Rutherglen to return to the O&M next year," he said.
"We want the best for our kids in our area and a pathway for them to play at a higher standard.
"Corowa is working its butt off to get back going again next year and we support that.
"There was all this talk that there are too many clubs in this area and if one club folded there would be 60-players spare to go to other clubs.
"But with Corowa going into recess, it hasn't worked like that.
"We have picked up a couple of kids in Hanrahan and Bush who were former juniors and picked-up Ryan Beveridge and Jason Marks.
"What has Wahgunyah got from Corowa? Nothing.
"So that blows that theory right out of the water."
The Power are set to have all four grades of football play finals this season for the first time since joining the Hume league in 2008.
Rippingale said this was no fluke and due to the hard work of the club's volunteers.
"To have all four sides play finals would be a proud moment if it happened and unprecedented at our club," he said.
"Paul Phibbs has got the under-14s on top after some tough years where they got smashed from pillar to post.
"Josh Black is doing a tremendous job with the thirds and has already re-signed to coach again next year.
"It was only a couple of seasons ago that we didn't even have thirds for 12-months.
"A credit goes to Darkie Collins who drives the bus every Thursday night with 30 plus kids who train and then have tea at the clubrooms.
"Aaron Phibbs has the reserves in fifth spot and is also a tremendous help to Doc with selection.
"So hopefully having four sides playing finals will earn us a bit of respect from the other clubs in the cluster."
