They say the best things come in small packages and Madison Lieschke is going a long way to proving the old proverb this season.
The 17-year-old has been ever-present for North Albury in her first full season of A-grade netball and has left plenty of opponents with their heads spinning.
Lieschke stands just 154cm tall and she uses her low centre of gravity very much to her advantage, covering the court like a human tornado.
It's no wonder Hoppers coach Emily Browne refers to the diminutive wing-attack as her pocket rocket.
"Some people ask me me to slow down on the court, which I love!" Lieschke laughed.
"I don't have the height so I guess I have no choice but to be fast.
"I feel like some people can underestimate me for my size and proving people wrong motivates me.
"I try to bring intensity, always be there as an option, coming up the court and helping bring it down as well as feed into the shooters and coming over that centre line so the shooters can set up down the other end."
The St Paul's College Walla Walla student has quickly made herself a fixture in the Hoppers side after seizing her opportunity at the top level.
"Coming from 17s and playing a bit of A-grade, I feel like that prepared me a little bit for this year," Lieschke said.
"The first couple of games were pretty physical and I got thrown around a bit but I've got used to it now.
"I love it because it does make me work harder and play better netball."
Wins have been hard to come by for the Hoppers this season - just two from 13 games heading into this weekend's general bye - but it hasn't taken the smile off Lieschke's face.
"I love playing for North," she said.
"Our results haven't been what we wanted but we're a young team and we're still working together and finding those combinations.
"We've also got a small A-grade squad this year so it's pretty intense, all playing four quarters.
"But when we've been switched on, we've had some really good wins.
"We try to have an intense start to our training and keep that throughout the whole session.
"We feel that sometimes we may drop off at the fourth quarter, we just can't play a full game of netball or we don't start well enough.
"The start's always a big thing for us.
"It's our mindset sometimes and just teaching people from a young age to work hard, that it's not just going to come on a silver platter.
"To play a full game of netball is the only way you can win."
Lieschke has played netball since she was four, going through NetSetGo at Walla Walla Hoppers and then continuing with the merged identity of the Giants before coming into town.
"My sister was there first," she recalled.
"Ever since I went there, Fi (Boyer) took me in.
"Coming from Hume, I wasn't the greatest at netball but they took me in and taught me everything I know now.
"I love how they pushed me from a younger age, I feel like that's really helped develop my netball.
"I love not being held to my age.
"I feel like you can only really get better when you get pushed from that younger age, otherwise it's too late."
Lieschke pointed to Wangaratta's Issy Newton and Albury's Heidi Fisher as her toughest opponents this season but has been happy enough with her own contribution.
"I feel like I've done pretty well in the midcourt," she said.
"I love playing with Em but we had her out for four weeks due to an injury and that really tested her team.
"We missed her a lot because she's a very crucial part of our team.
"But even though we haven't had the best results, I feel like I've still got a lot out of this season and we can only go up from here and get better."
