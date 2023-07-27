The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Madison Lieschke loving her first full season of A-grade netball at North Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madi Lieschke has shown her quality for North Albury this season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Madi Lieschke has shown her quality for North Albury this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

They say the best things come in small packages and Madison Lieschke is going a long way to proving the old proverb this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.