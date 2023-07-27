Jack Duck and Daniel Athanitis will coach Rand-Walbundrie-Walla again in 2024.
The pair took over last summer following the departure of Lucas Mellier and have led the Giants to the verge of Hume League finals.
Co-president Wal Collins was thrilled to see the pair go around again.
"It was a very easy decision to re-sign the boys again," Collins said.
"The progression they've made with the young fellas this year has been unreal.
"We've been really impressed.
"Daniel's coached a lot of football so having his expertise, working with Jack, has been really good.
"To take a punt on Jack, who hasn't coached footy before, was a big thing but he's come on leaps and bounds.
"His progression has been unreal and Jack's a natural leader in all aspects of all sport that he plays."
Collins and his committee have seen the benefit of splitting the senior coaching role.
"Having Daniel off the ground gives Jack the ability to focus on his football," Collins said.
"I believe he's playing the best footy he's ever played out here.
"He's having a breakout season, I reckon.
'He's been unreal and having that ability to have faith in Daniel off the ground allows him to play good football on a Saturday."
The Giants have exceeded expectations so far this year having battled to get the numbers during pre-season.
"To pull it together from where we started to now and to work with what we've got, we knew recruiting was hard so we had to develop our kids," Collins said.
"I believe Jack and Daniel have done that amazingly.
"They've taken the bull by the horns and said 'righto, this is what we've got to work with' and the boys have bought into everything they've done.
"To see the development of those kids is probably the reason we're in the position we're in now."
The Giants have already re-signed 90 percent of their list, including Clay Thomas and Sam Herzich, with officials mindful that attracting fresh talent from outside is becoming increasingly challenging.
"You could talk to 40 players and only get one - or you might not get any," Collins said.
"You might have a phone call with a player and never hear from them again.
"Recruiting is hard so you've got to develop the kids you've got locally.
"We were lucky, we won the thirds flag last year and retained a few of those kids and a few came back.
"Hopefully, next year, we'll get a few more to develop.
"Every club's doing what they can to retain what they've got.
"Once you're in the four walls of a club and you feel comfortable, unless blokes are chasing big money they don't have a reason to move.
"I suppose it's a credit to the clubs and how the league's going."
The Giants are away to Culcairn on Saturday.
