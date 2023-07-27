A distinctive Holden Commodore has been stolen from the side of the Hume Highway after the driver got a flat tyre.
The silver 2003 Berlina, with black Victorian plates BRCKYY, was being towed on the Hume Highway last weekend.
The trailer was damaged and a tyre went flat, leading the driver to unload the car on the on-ramp at the intersection of the Chiltern-Beechworth Road.
The driver left the area for about three hours to repair the trailer and the car was gone when he returned.
The theft occurred some time between 8pm and 11pm during the July 22 incident.
The silver vehicle has distinctive air bag suspension.
The matter is being investigated by Chiltern police.
Anyone with information can call Chiltern police on (03) 5726 1222, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
