The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Strong auction bidding as home of Jaycar in Albury sells for $925,000

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A healthy crowd watches on at the auction of the Jaycar building on Hume Street in Albury on Friday, July 28. Picture by Mark Jesser
A healthy crowd watches on at the auction of the Jaycar building on Hume Street in Albury on Friday, July 28. Picture by Mark Jesser

A central Albury property leased by a national electronics franchise has sold for almost $400,000 more than when it was last on the market four years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.