A central Albury property leased by a national electronics franchise has sold for almost $400,000 more than when it was last on the market four years ago.
The home of Jaycar on Hume Street was snapped up for $925,000 after bidding between five parties on Friday, July 28.
It was purchased for just $530,000 in April 2019.
An opening offer of $800,000 was taken by auctioneer Philip Bell, which was followed by $10,000 rises to $840,000, before a third party entered the fold at $850,000.
The price of the 680-square metre property continued to move in increments of $5000 from $860,000 up to $895,000, before the first $2500 bid of the auction was taken and slowed the pace dramatically.
It crept up to $905,000, before bids of $1000 saw it move to $910,000.
The property was on the market at $915,000, as two parties continued to vie for it with $1000 increases until the hammer finally fell at $925,000.
Albury hotel broker Doug May, who was representing a client, was the successful bidder.
"It's in the right location and is surrounded by major tenants you want and I think the yield is on the number," he said.
"I think people will probably be doing a bit better with their investments in commercial in the next 12 to 18 months because interest rates are jumping up."
Selling agent Corey Finlay, of AW Commercial, said it was a terrific result.
"It was really good to have a mix of local and interstate interest," he said.
"It's a strong brand."
Jaycar has more than 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand and has a five-year lease in place in Albury, which commenced in March 2022.
It has an annual rental income of more than $55,000.
Meanwhile, a commercial property on High Street in Wodonga, on the market for the first time since it was built in 1963, was passed in at auction for $600,000 on Friday, July 28.
The 180-square metre building houses party hire business Prop'd Up and Wade Smith Plumbing.
Agent Clinton Harvey, of Wodonga Real Estate, said negotiations were under way with several parties who couldn't purchase under auction conditions.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
