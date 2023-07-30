OUR SAY: Preventing a crisis before it begins is vital in tackling homelessness

A crisis can strike quickly and, in so doing, leave us floundering.
That's the reality of homelessness, when a job is lost and a couple of weeks without pay leaves no money for the rent.
It is enough of a never-ending chase these days as it is, with an ever-growing cost-of-living making everything that much harder.
Our community is well-versed in the difficulties this has been creating, especially in a post-COVID-19 world where nothing is as affordable as it was before.
We are also well-acquainted with just how easily difficult times can result in someone losing a roof over their head.
Indeed, most would not subscribe to the view that homelessness is the archetypal image of someone sleeping rough on the streets.
That struggle to pay the rent or the mortgage is commonplace.
Homelessness these days is the single mother who cannot find a place to rent.
It is the all-too common experience of couch-surfing, especially for the young.
Certainly our various welfare agencies on the Border have been cognisant for many years of what homelessness actually means, as reflected in the breadth and diversity of assistance programs available.
Nevertheless, it would be an eye-opener for many to know the extent to which young people are affected by or at risk of experiencing homelessness, or struggling to attend school.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College executive principal Vern Hilditch says a large number of students across the wider region have required some form of support.
Schools have, for many students, become their safe environment when things at home involve a fractured family.
In turn, schools want their students to stick with their studies for the tremendous opportunities this provides.
A funding announcement for The Wodonga Project, through Junction Support Services, will truly make things happen for so many at the all-important coalface.
With $49,000 from Victorian health and well being organisation the Jack Brockoff Foundation, Junction will be able to even more effectively provide that early intervention so crucial to averting crisis situations for young people at risk.
