The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Culcairn set to celebrate its 1993 premiership with a reunion on Saturday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culcairn's 1993 premiership winning side.
Culcairn's 1993 premiership winning side.

Peter Copley remembers sitting down with Holbrook officials during the 1992 season to inform them of his plans for the following season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.