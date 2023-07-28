Peter Copley remembers sitting down with Holbrook officials during the 1992 season to inform them of his plans for the following season.
After leading the Brookers to the flag the previous year in the Tallangatta league, Copley had been lured to Culcairn to coach in 1993.
The Lions were in their first season in the Hume league and were looking for a replacement for local legend Neville Hensel who led the club to the flag in 1990 as playing coach.
Copley got straight to the point with Brooker officials.
"I met with Holbrook and told them I was going to another footy club," Copley said.
"They said 'Who is it?' I said 'You know how you call Culcairn the town of a 1000? Well it's now the town of 1001, I'm coaching Culcairn."
Copley inherited a list chock-full of local talent.
The Lions lost the grand final in its inaugural season in the competition to league powerhouse Osborne by five goals.
Dean, Paul and Brad Smith, Mark, Grant and Murray Watson, Shannon and Kieran Barber, Andrew Robertson, Brendan Lee, Wayne Bodycott and Gary McGrath were all 21 or younger.
Combined with some experienced campaigners in Jason Lawson, David Moore, Gordon Finlayson, Jamie Brand, Dallas Kotzur and Brett Schulz, the Lions boasted a list firmly in the premiership window.
The cream on top was the addition of Copley plus Kerry Bahr who was only 25 and in the prime of his outstanding O&M career with Lavington.
Copley revealed he initially tried to talk Bahr out of heading bush and joining the Lions.
"Bahry was playing great footy at Lavi but wanted to come out to Culcairn for a change," he said.
"I told him he was in the prime of his career and had great facilities at Lavington, why would you want to go bush?
"He was adamant he wanted to have 12-months away from the O&M, so that was music to my ears and we signed him as assistant coach."
Copley said Bahr was meticulous in his preparation and even went to the extreme of having his spare underwear ironed and folded in his footy bag.
"Geez the boys used to have some fun with Kerry and would always get in his footy bag and mess things up when he wasn't looking," he said.
"The funniest thing he never knew who did it but after having kept the secret for 30-years, I can reveal it was big Deano (Smith)."
After playing the majority of his career at Lavington Sportsground, Copley said the substandard facilities at the den during the early 1990s was a real eye-opener.
"The lights for training were terrible," he said.
"The only thing worse was the old clubrooms.
"You would get out of the shower.
"Then if somebody opened the old steel sliding door which connected to the function room you could be standing there naked and your mum and dad supporters could see straight in.
"They must have seen some sights over the years."
It became evident early in the season that Osborne and Culcairn were the two standout sides of the competition.
The road trip to Osborne is always the toughest test in the competition and the Lions copped a reality check when they tackled the perennial powerhouse on their home turf.
"In the lead-up we had planned a bit of a bonding session and to have a night out on the town in Wagga after the Osborne match," Copley said.
"Anyway we copped a reality check that day and got beat by eight goals.
"So after the match I got both the seniors and reserves into the rooms and delivered some home truths.
"Personally I was still looking forward to a big night on the town in Wagga but all the players spat the dummy and the only bloke that ended up going out was Dooley Schulz and I.
Copley felt the loss highlighted that the Lions lacked fitness.
"From that point on I decided to ramp up training," he said.
"We used to do the beep test before training and after training and Brendan Lee complained to me that he could hear the dreaded beep when he was trying to get to sleep at night.
"Dean Smith could have wrote a book about the excuses he used to come up with to miss training, so I used to go around to his house and pick him up so he would train."
Late in the season in round 15, Shannon Barber booted a league record 24 goals against Burrumbuttock.
Despite being only 18, he went on to become the only Lion to kick a 100 goals during the home and away season in the club's history.
Straight after Barber booted his amazing haul, Copley gathered the players out on the ground and in a bizarre moment told the group they were going to train for a while.
Copley felt that after winning by such a huge margin that it wasn't a big enough hit-out fitness-wise with finals just around the corner.
"I told the players we were going to train for a while and they looked at me in disbelief," Copley said.
"Anyway 'Poaches' Smith looked at me and said 'don't be an arrogant prick Pete, we're not training, pull your head in.
"I said 'I'm only joking, I just wanted to see how the players reacted."
Smith disputes Copley's claim that he was joking.
"Copley was dead-set serious about training, don't worry about that," Smith said.
"I'm just glad the players started following me when I started walking off the field."
Culcairn went on to meet Osborne in the decider.
In a big occasion for the club the Lions were also in the reserves grand final against arch rival Walla.
Walla had beaten Culcairn the previous year in the reserves and Copley revealed the Lions were looking for some sweet revenge.
"I wasn't at the club in 1992 but Walla beat Culcairn in the reserves that year," he said.
"Anyhow during Walla's celebrations they rang up the Culcairn Pub and were singing their song and stirring up a bit of trouble.
"The Culcairn boys were filthy.
"Especially Scott 'Filthy' Mackie who was playing and coaching the reserves alongside Dallas Kotzur who was part of our senior side.
"Anyhow in the lead-up the whisper was if Culcairn was winning with 10-minutes to go, they were going to go the knuckle on Walla.
"I remember warming up with the senior players and sure enough an all-in-brawl erupted late in the final-quarter.
"I was addressing the players at the time and made them turn around so I could talk to them and watch the fights as well."
History says Culcairn went on to inflict Osborne's heftiest grand final defeat after winning 22.16 (148) to 14.10 (94).
Copley won both the Azzi medal and Lions' best and fairest that season.
He went on to coach Wodonga Raiders the following year with the 1993 grand final his second last match after having a cameo appearance with great mate Ray Mack in the mid 1990s.
Copley said he was looking forward to Saturday's reunion when Culcairn hosts RWW Giants.
"It will be great catching up with all the players but with a tinge of sadness as well after the club lost its great leader and former president Wayne Barber recently," Copley said.
"I was just reminiscing about the 1993 side the other day and we had such a young group and what they have gone on to achieve.
"Most of the blokes were working at the abattoirs or the tannery at the time.
"Now we've got three top cops in Grant and Mark Watson alongside Andrew Robertson, a school principal in Paul Smith.
"Probably the biggest surprise to me was Kieran Barber who had his own IT business and is nearly as rich as Bill Gates apparently."
