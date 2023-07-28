Factors including a co-offender's punishment and his own time in jail have delayed a man's sentencing over an incident where he intimidated someone into leaving an Albury motel.
The victim had been sitting on a toilet seat in the bathroom of a unit at the Fountain Court Motor Inn talking to a female friend when three men burst in.
One of the trio - including an unknown man wearing a motorcycle helmet - was Trevor Wayne Kennedy.
Albury Local Court has been told that Kennedy immediately walked over to the victim, who was wearing a black satchel over his neck and shoulders.
Kennedy lifted the satchel over the man's head and, as he held the bag, told the victim: "What the f--- are you doing here?"
He grabbed the victim, now 37, by the shoulder and told him to come with them.
The man was marched out of the unit but managed to flee and get help, from staff at Albury's SS&A Club.
Kennedy, 39, of Jackling Drive, Lavington, pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation over that incident from May 20, 2022.
He is also facing sentence over serious driving offences from a few weeks later.
Those matters had Kennedy pleading guilty to a second offence of driving while disqualified, drive a conveyance taken without consent of the owner and another second offence of drive recklessly, furiously or at a speed or manner dangerous.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard how a co-offender had received an 18-month jail term.
Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Dane Keenes that she would be ordering a full sentence assessment report on Kennedy.
She said it was not a straightforward sentencing exercise.
That was because consideration had to be given to parity, given the co-offender's sentence, as well as factoring in time already served in jail by Kennedy relevant to the offences and a quasi-custody discount for rehabilitation he undertook.
The court was told it was late in the night when Kennedy and the other two men went to the motel room.
They walked the victim to a car parked nearby, but before reaching it the man took off.
He ran to Sodens Hotel for help, but it was closed. The man banged on the doors, but security inside the hotel would not let him inside.
With that he ran to the SS&A, where he remained with staff for "some time" before one of them accompanied him back to his car parked behind the hotel.
The second set of charges related to an incident that had its origins in the theft of a car in Alldis Avenue, Lavington on May 28, 2022.
Kennedy was seen driving the Toyota Corolla south along Keene Street on June 8 about 9.25am.
Police identified the long-time criminal as a disqualified driver and then tried to catch up with the vehicle along several other streets in East Albury.
At one point he drove at 80km/h in the 60km/h speed zone of the Riverina Highway, before stopping behind another car.
He then accelerated across the median strip, overtaking the car and going through a red light.
Kennedy once ran a gang of juvenile thieves responsible for breaking into houses and stealing property valued at thousands of dollars.
In mid-2012, he was jailed for more than 10 years with a minimum of seven, allowing for his release in 2016.
He had gone on an alcohol-fuelled crime spree in 2011 as a modern-day Fagin, with teenage gang members under his direction and taking booty to his home in Glenroy.
Kennedy will be sentenced on September 6.
