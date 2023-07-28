The Border Mail
Lavington man marched victim out of motel, but court hears how he managed to flee

By Albury Court
July 29 2023 - 7:00am
Trevor Wayne Kennedy
Factors including a co-offender's punishment and his own time in jail have delayed a man's sentencing over an incident where he intimidated someone into leaving an Albury motel.

