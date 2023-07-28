Scaffolding erected around Beechworth's heritage-listed former post office has sparked wild theories among townsfolk as to what will become of what is regarded as the most photographed building in the historic town.
With some netizens throwing rumours out it will be a new McDonald's or Starbucks, Heritage Victoria has revealed the 19th century Camp Street building will be used for residential purposes.
Indigo Shire Council confirmed it had not received any new applications for any fast food outlet in Beechworth.
Scaffolding was put up on Tuesday, July 25 around the building that was sold to an unknown buyer in 2020 and remained mostly vacant since.
The Victorian Transport and Planning Department, which oversees Heritage Victoria, confirmed the owner, who bought the building in August 2020 for $1,358,500, had sought permission to renovate the building. Operations were being supervised by "an experienced heritage architect".
"Permit exemptions were issued by Heritage Victoria for works at the Beechworth post office including replacement of roof slates, plumbing, conservation works, and render and timber repairs," a spokesman said.
"Heritage Victoria has also allowed for the demolition of non-heritage significant amenity buildings and modern fencing to allow for access to the roof for works."
There have been no reports of bulldozers operating at the rear of the building.
An Indigo Shire Council spokesman said the owner and builder had been working with Heritage Victoria on this project and that the council did not have any statutory involvement.
Indigo Shire mayor, Sophie Price said she was aware the works had "created much community interest".
"It's such an important part of our heritage landscape and we look forward to seeing it restored and again take centre stage," Cr Price said.
The Italianate post office was constructed in 1870 by renowned government architect Peter Kerr.
When one netizen questioned the potential use of the building, another replied: "Have to be one of the Beechworth Bs: Bikes, Bistro, Booze, or Boutique. Or perhaps one that provides all four!"
Well, no...
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.