The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man had loaded-up ute with stolen loot when a friend of victim arrived

By Albury Court
July 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help-himself Harris came unstuck with farmhouse burg when he left front gate open
Help-himself Harris came unstuck with farmhouse burg when he left front gate open

A thief had loaded his ute with stolen property from what he thought was an abandoned farmhouse when another vehicle arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.