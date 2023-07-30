Help-himself Harris came unstuck with farmhouse burg when he left front gate open

A thief had loaded his ute with stolen property from what he thought was an abandoned farmhouse when another vehicle arrived.
Karl Frederick Harris targeted the property on Urana Road, Jindera, early on May 11.
No one was living at the property, where there was a house and several sheds, but Albury Local Court has heard the owner continued to use it to store some of his belongings.
Harris, 42, of Cobby Court, Lavington, did not appear before Albury Local Court to answer charges of destroy or damage property, enter enclosed lands, larceny and driver's licence expired for more than two years.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted Harris and adjourned his sentencing until August 23.
Court registry staff will notify Harris that he must attend on that date or face a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Police told the court how a man who was friends with the owner drove past the property about 6.10am.
The man saw the front gate had been left open and so pulled into the driveway and headed towards a shed.
He had been there the previous day and so knew the gate had been padlocked.
The man the saw a red Mitsubishi Trinity utility parked around the back of the shed, so he took a photograph of the vehicle's number plate.
He then saw Harris standing next to the driver's door.
"The witness," police said, "also noticed a red drill press, several square metal posts and two metal containers with screws ... in the rear tray."
The man got out of his vehicle and said to Harris: "What are you doing here mate?"
He then phoned police, but as he did this Harris said "I'm late for work" before removing the stolen items from his ute.
Harris got in, started his ute, headed back down the driveway and was last seen Albury-bound on Urana Road.
Police arrived soon after and spoke to the man, before heading to Harris's home.
The court heard Harris made full admissions to being at the property and to putting the items into his utility then removing these after talking to the other man.
But he refused to make any further comment.
Police checks revealed Harris had his driver's licence suspended from July 29, 2022.
