The North East will have strong representation at the biggest event in dragon boating with five paddlers to represent an Australian team in Thailand in August.
Christopher Wilke (Warriors Dragon Boat Club), Sean Taylor, (Mount Beauty Dragon Boat Club), Tyson Cox (CYSM Dragon Boat Club), Brendan Maher and Cindy Ellis (Beechworth Dragon Boat Club) have all been selected for the Australian Auroras to compete in the 16th International Dragon Boat Festival World Championship in Thailand from August 8 to 13, 2023.
The quintet underwent a vigorous process to stake their claims and were successful in making the final cut.
"It is an amazing achievement to have the North East clubs represented in the Auroras," Mr Maher said.
"The passion and dedication has certainly paid off in gruelling workouts on and off the water.
"The past three months we have trained six days a week with a mixture of gym, cardio and water sessions, which included several division camps in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane."
Paddlers will compete in open, women's and mixed crews in standard boats of 20 and small boats of 10, racing over distances of 200 metres, 500 metres, one kilometre and two kilometres.
Mr Maher said it was a great honour to wear the green and gold.
"Representing your country and the experience is invaluable. Returning with a wealth of experience and knowledge in skills, teamwork and creating new friendships," he said.
The paddlers will be represented in the junior, under-24, senior B and senior C divisions.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
