The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Five North East paddlers to contest dragon boat world titles in Thailand

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East dragon boat paddlers Christopher Wilke, Sean Taylor, Cindy Ellis, Brendan Maher and Tyson Cox are excited to be heading to the World Cup in Thailand as members of the Auroras Australian dragon boat team. Picture supplied
North East dragon boat paddlers Christopher Wilke, Sean Taylor, Cindy Ellis, Brendan Maher and Tyson Cox are excited to be heading to the World Cup in Thailand as members of the Auroras Australian dragon boat team. Picture supplied

The North East will have strong representation at the biggest event in dragon boating with five paddlers to represent an Australian team in Thailand in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.