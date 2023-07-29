People have been invited to play their part in targeting homelessness on the Border through spending out in the cold.
Albury is one of the several centres across regional NSW, as well as Sydney, that will be taking part in the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout on August 25.
The fundraising target for Albury this year is $30,000, with all of that total to be directed into programs in the city.
The aim of the event is to give people an insight into the challenges faced by people who experience homelessness, as well as understanding what causes such disadvantage.
Albury sleepout organiser and tailored support coordinator Shantell Lidden said it was important for people to continue to support such events "because without the support of the community, nothing much changes, unfortunately".
"Through organisations coming together like this, together we can make a real difference in the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness and disadvantage," she said.
"It's a community effort to make a difference in our community."
"This year we have a target goal of $30,000, which is ambitious," she said.
"But we're hopeful with the numbers that we have registered so far we hopefully will achieve that goal.
"And all of the money raised on the night of the event will stay here in Albury, right here for Vinnies to continue to do what we're doing to support those."
Twenty-eight people have so far registered for the Albury sleepout, and Ms Lidden said it was normal to get "a little rush" in interest just before the event happened.
"What we know is that there are over 500 people registered for housing assistance in Albury, including around 40 people listed as priority housing," she said.
"And the current wait times for housing is anywhere from two to five years, including people who are listed for priority housing. And so what do these people do in the meantime?
"It's hard because often we're seeing it on a daily basis, people coming in and accessing our hot showers and our laundry facilities - just coming in to have a cup of coffee and somebody to talk to.
"And it's very difficult, as frontline workers, not being able to meet their needs."
Ms Lidden said homelessness did not discriminate, as there were young people living on the streets and couch-surfing and people in their 70s living in their car - plus "everyone in between," especially women over the age of 50.
"It's just so disheartening because we're seeing it for all walks of life."
Mr Lidden said it was clear that governments needed to put significant and sustained funding into social and affordable housing.
"But there's all these promises with the new announcements we've all heard about the Housing Future Fund and things like this," she said.
Xavier High School principal Gavin Dykes said students taking part in the sleepout had "a really strong awareness in social justice".
"Our kids cook for Carevan every week," he said.
"Sometimes it's in their own spare time, sometimes it's within class time, so that food then we use to supply to the community.
"On a Thursday night, our staff serve at Carevan, so we've got a really good relationship.
"But the kids obviously can't go face-to-face with some of the members of our wider community.'
Mr Dykes said making such connections was not just educating the head anymore as "you've got to educate the heart as well".
"And we're in the business of making good people and we are very proud of the good people we're producing."
He said students from year 7 upwards were getting involved on the night.
"We want to encourage people where they can to support," he said.
"If it's through sponsorship of people involved and the generosity of the wider community who are involved on the night. But also, if it's not that, then just supporting St Vinnie's or Caravan or any of the charities that are there, would be awesome."
People can register to take part and donate at www.vinnies.org.au/communitysleepout.
