Harry Gardiner is considered Culcairn's finest ever player.
The Lions legend was a champion centreman who won four Farrer League Baz medals with the Lions in 1954, 1961, 1962 and 1964 and finished runner-up in 1963 and 1966.
Gardiner, who also spent time with Hume league clubs Jindera and Rand, attracted the attention of four VFL clubs at the peak of his powers and made Footscray's list in 1953 after training in Melbourne.
He declined the offer in favour of the country lifestyle and returned home.
1963 premiership team-mate Ross Brand recalled Gardiner was not only a champion footballer but also crafty and cunning.
Both Brand and Gardiner booted three goals in the Lions' 15.12 (102) to 8.12 (60) grand final victory over Temora in the Farrer league.
"Harry was a champion but he also had some tricks up his sleeve and was very cunning on the football field and smarter than most," Brand said.
"It's what made him so good.
"I was beside Harry one day in the goal square and one of our team-mates was having a shot from 50m.
"The opposition ruckman, Rod Haberecht, was leaning on the goal post and was getting ready to touch the ball if it didn't make the distance.
"So Harry slipped behind the goal post and grabbed both Rod's hands, so he couldn't jump up and touch the ball and he was more or less tied to the goal post."
Culcairn kicked a goal and Haberecht was fuming with Gardiner.
"Harry let him go and the big fella started chasing him," Brand said.
"The umpire was watching and Rod got reported for striking Harry which made him even more furious.
"Anyhow Harry felt a bit guilty about what happened and went to the tribunal and helped Rod get off so he didn't cop a suspension."
Brand also played alongside Gary Smith in the 1963 premiership.
The scoreboard in Culcairn is named in honour of Smith, a gifted player for the club in the 60s and 70s whose life was cut tragically short by cancer at the age of 30.
Brand's eldest son, Jamie, and Smith's two sons in Dean and Paul would go on to emulate their fathers when the trio played in the 1993 premiership together.
Gardiner also played alongside Hayden Hensel in the Lions' 1953 grand final victory.
The pair were two players that played in both the 1953 and 1963 victories a decade apart.
"I remember I was standing next to my opponent one day who was marvelling at how good Harry was," Hensel said.
"He just looked at me and said 'I wonder what he has for breakfast?"
Hensel alongside Ray Schultz are the only remaining members of the 1953 side.
The Lions are set to celebrate their 1993, 1963 and 1953 senior premierships this weekend.
Their reserves and A and C-grade netball also won flags in 1993 with the 1973 reserves also enjoying the ultimate success.
