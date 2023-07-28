The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Culcairn set to celebrate its 1953, 1963 and 1993 senior premierships with a reunion on Saturday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Brand, Renae Knobel, Karen Lowe, Caroline Godde and Hayden Hensel are looking forward to the reunion. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ross Brand, Renae Knobel, Karen Lowe, Caroline Godde and Hayden Hensel are looking forward to the reunion. Picture by Mark Jesser

Harry Gardiner is considered Culcairn's finest ever player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.