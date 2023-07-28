FARRER MP Sussan Ley will speak at a Wodonga event featuring leading Indigenous Voice "no" campaigner Warren Mundine.
The deputy federal Liberal Party leader will be among those at The Cube on Sunday July 30 when the National Civic Council hosts a talk by Mr Mundine.
Ms Ley, who opposes the Voice, will give some opening remarks before Mr Mundine's address.
The chairman of conservative thinktank Uphold and Recognise, Sean Gordon, has questioned Mr Mundine speaking at a NCC event, citing that group's publishing of content that questions Aboriginal history including the genocide of Tasmanian Indigenous.
Mr Gordon, who is campaigning for a 'yes' vote, says by Mr Mundine appearing at a council function he "runs the risk of legitimising some of the extreme views they have".
Mr Mundine responded by saying "of course" he did not agree with some positions put by the NCC "but I like to change people's minds, that's why I'm a 'no' campaigner because that's a big thing we want to change people's minds on".
NCC event organisers Peter Murray and Pat Byrne believe Mr Gordon is mistaken in his view.
"The history of this organisation is that it has been supportive of Indigenous people and their plight," Mr Murray said.
Mr Mundine said he hopes at least 200 people turnout to hear his argument that an Indigenous Voice is unnecessary and will fail to solve issues surrounding education, economic participation and safe communities.
"Most of the problems are at state and territory level, education and health are at state and territory level, so we've got to be on the ground working with communities," he said.
"It can't be something that comes from Canberra."
Mr Mundine has been touring the country in recent weeks to prosecute the 'no' case.
"A lot of people don't want it or are not too sure about it," he said of the response he's had to the Voice.
"Yes they support recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the constitution but they're very hesitant about the Voice."
Mr Gordon said many failed to realise that "reconciliation began under (Liberal prime minister) John Howard and I continue to keep reminding people of this".
"(Liberal leader) Peter Dutton has failed to acknowledge that in 2001-02 John Howard initiated reconciliation which started the process for companies to go on their reconciliation action plan journeys," Mr Gordon, who works with Woolworths, the Commonwealth Bank and Insurance Council, said.
