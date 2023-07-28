The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Albury Hotspurs and Melrose mark 50 years of Albury-Wodonga Football Association

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melrose players Adam Waters and Georgia Taylor with Daisy Tuksar and Finlay Wright of Albury Hotspurs. Picture by Mark Jesser
Melrose players Adam Waters and Georgia Taylor with Daisy Tuksar and Finlay Wright of Albury Hotspurs. Picture by Mark Jesser

Fifty years of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association will be marked by two of its founding clubs this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.