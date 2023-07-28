Fifty years of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association will be marked by two of its founding clubs this weekend.
Albury Hotspurs and Melrose FC, who were formed after an advert for junior players was placed in The Border Mail in May 1973, will meet at Aloysius Park on Saturday for matches carrying huge significance.
For the first time, the Division 1 women's game between the clubs will be played for the Chapman-Iannotta Trophy in honour of Amy Chapman and Angela Iannotta, who turned out for Hotspurs and Melrose respectively early in their careers before going on to represent the Matildas.
That game kicks off at 12pm, before the Division 1 men do battle from 2pm for the Luders-Laramee Cup, a fixture which has been played annually since 2013 and named after AWFA founders Bill Luders and Hans Laramee.
The two clubs, alongside Lavington Soccer Club, were there at the inception of the competition, which initially comprised junior matches played at Melrose Park on a Saturday morning.
Senior teams were formed later, with Twin City Wanderers and Albury Rovers both entering sides, while the creation of a President's XI, for players unattached to an existing club, meant a six-team league and the avoidance of a bye.
In its first year, AWFA had 64 registered senior players and 35 juniors but now the association boasts more than 2500 participants.
Ian Belgre, who served Albury Hotspurs as president from 1990 to 2018, is thrilled to see both club and association in such rude health.
"Football came to the area late, there were a lot of other established sports around that time but the growth has been amazing," Belgre said.
"It's a good milestone for the club but more importantly, the way the club has expanded.
"We started with 30 players in '73 and now we've got something like 360.
"It's great that, over 50 years, we've provided an opportunity for lots of boys and girls and men and women to have a run around."
Hotspurs' men have won five Division 1 league titles and six cup finals, while the women claimed the club's third championship last weekend and are now chasing only a second grand final triumph in half a century.
The dominant Melrose women's team of the 1980s stormed to seven league titles and seven cup victories, while on the men's side, there are three leagues and three cups on the honour roll.
Belgre, who was inducted into AWFA's Hall of Fame last month, has also played and coached among other roles at Hotspurs and remains on the committee today as vice-president.
So why dedicate such a large portion of his life to the club?
"The sport owes me nothing," he said.
"My father was president of the local club in Sydney so it's in the blood and I saw what he did.
"When I was posted here as a teacher in 1975, it was Bill Luders who gave me a team to coach - and they were hopeless. That's why he gave them to me!
"I've probably coached a team every year for 40 years.
"I just wanted kids to enjoy soccer so it's all about giving back.
"It was easy to be president."
Aloysius Park and Lambert Park will host eight games on Saturday before Hotspurs formally celebrate their 50th anniversary with dinner at the Commercial Club, where 160 guests are expected to attend.
With the Matildas' World Cup prospects hanging in the balance, Hotspurs are leading the way when it comes to female football locally, sitting top of the ladder at U17, U14 and U12 level to complement their success in the seniors.
"Your club's got to reflect the community, of which females are 50 percent, so you've got to encourage girls to play football," Belgre said.
"When they turn up, we give them quality coaching.
"We don't babysit them, we respect them.
"Our secret is that 95 percent of kids who play soccer just want to have a kick with their mates.
"Yet there's a small percentage who want to play for the Matildas or the Socceroos.
"You've got to cater for those kids but you don't focus totally on them.
"The other thing you don't do is focus solely on your Division 1 team - clubs have done that and they've paid for it.
"We make sure we look after that vast majority of kids who just want to have a kick and make sure they're got reasonable coaches, equipment and a good strip and they feel part of it.
"You need that mass of numbers to keep your club going."
