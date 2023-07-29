There's nothing lucky about sports clubs being prepared for the worst

In sport, and in life, it is often said that "luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity".
That quote is first attributed to Roman philosopher Seneca, but it's as true today as it was almost 2000 years ago.
It's especially true for the Boomers over-35s player in our recent front page story, who would almost certainly be dead had Albury United not been properly prepared to deal with the shocking scenario at Jelbart Park recently.
Clearly the man was fortunate that two medical professionals on the Boomers team - Professor Craig Underhill and nurse Jack Burns - were on hand but that United had a defibrillator was perhaps his biggest stroke of "luck".
United president Justin Stevens said the club has had the defibrillator for around 12 months but, fortunately, the recent incident was the first time it has had to be used.
He described the incident as a "wake-up call" not just for him and the club, but for the wider sporting community.
"It was scary. All sporting clubs having a defib which is accessible really needs to be looked at to make sure all clubs have got them," he said.
"Please make sure your club puts people through a First Aid course for the sake of $90. Make sure you've got a defib that's easily accessible for everybody on game days and training days. You just never know when you might need it."
They're wise words, which we hope every club in the region takes heed of.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
