A fundraiser will be held for a man in his 80s who lost everything in a fire near Woomargarma.
Emergency services were called to Warren Mitchell's property on Fairbairns Road at Mountain Creek on Thursday afternoon.
A fire broke out about 4.45pm and left Mr Mitchell, aged in his 80s, with just his car and wallet.
The Woomargama and Holbrook hotels will donate all money raised from raffles on Friday night to Mr Mitchell to help him get back on his feet.
He has been given a place to stay at the Woomargama Hotel while his insurance is sorted out.
Employee Chrissy Collins said the retired policeman was "like a grandfather to us girls" at the venue.
"He comes down here and lights the fire every Thursday and Friday," she said.
"This is his pub.
"We've got a members bar that's got his name on it.
"He's a bit special, the old fella."
Mr Mitchell attended the Woomargarma venue on Friday morning.
"He was devastated when I saw him," Ms Collins said.
"He only got out with his car and wallet, he's just lost everything.
"We want to get as much money as we can together to help him out.
"We're putting him up at the Woomargarma Hotel and we're feeding him until we can find a permanent home for him.
"One of the farmers has offered him a really nice granny flat up the road.
"Once that's organised, we'll get some furniture and other items to get him sorted out."
Ms Collins said the owner of the venues would also donate to Mr Mitchell.
Members of the public can also give money through the Holbrook Rotary Club account below.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
