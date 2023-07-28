The Border Mail
A helping hand for Warren Mitchell after Mountain Creek house gutted by fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:54pm
Warren Mitchell lost everything in Thursday afternoon's fire. Picture supplied
A fundraiser will be held for a man in his 80s who lost everything in a fire near Woomargarma.

