Traffic slowed on Hume Highway near Benalla after truck fire

Southbound traffic is being affected on the Hume Highway following a truck fire near Benalla.
Fire crews were called to the highway, between Baddaginnie and Violet Town, about 10.45am on Friday.
The trailer was destroyed by fire near Boho Church Road.
Emergency crews remain on the scene on Friday afternoon.
The incident continues to cause delays to Melbourne bound vehicles.
