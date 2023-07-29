Stolen credit card used at hip-hop gig before Wodonga sex shop arrest

A man who used a stolen credit card to buy merchandise at a hip-hop gig was later arrested while entering a Wodonga sex shop while in possession of ice and GHB.
The victim's rural property on Yabba Road in Tallangatta was burgled on March 9 this year, with an NAB card taken.
Wodonga man Joshua Spittal then used that card to make three purchases at a Cypress Hill and Ice Cube gig at Rod Laver Arena on March 23.
He spent $180 on the stolen card across the three transactions.
He next came to police attention on May 15 after domestic violence offences.
Spittal was then caught riding an unregistered Yamaha motorbike on Wodonga's High Street on June 3.
He parked outside Erotic Nights about 7pm and walked in, leaving the bike running.
Police searched Spittal and found 20 millilitres of GHB in a bum bag and a gram of ice in a steel container.
He was arrested and taken to the nearby police station, with the bike impounded at a cost of $1115.
Spittal remained in custody after that arrest and has now admitted to charges in the Wodonga Magistrates Court, having spent more than 50 days on remand.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had remained largely trouble free throughout last year and had avoided drugs.
He went through a break up earlier this year and was kicked out of his home "and fell off the wagon as a result".
Magistrate Peter Dunn imposed a two-month jail term with a $1000 fine.
