Stolen credit card used at hip-hop gig before Wodonga sex shop arrest

By Wodonga Court
July 29 2023 - 10:00am
Joshua Spittal, pictured near Rod Laver Arena in March, about the time he used a stolen credit card to buy merchandise at a show. Picture supplied
A man who used a stolen credit card to buy merchandise at a hip-hop gig was later arrested while entering a Wodonga sex shop while in possession of ice and GHB.

