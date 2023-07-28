A BOLD plan to build an $8 million boathouse on Lake Hume at Bellbridge has passed a key hurdle.
At a special evening council meeting on Friday July 28, Towong Shire agreed to submit an application for federal government funding for the project.
It also decided to commit up to $4 million through a combination of its savings, ratepayer funds, borrowings and potential Victorian government funding.
Any federal government money provided via the Growing Regions program would have to be matched by the shire.
In 2022, Towong Council received $324,493 from the state government to produce designs, develop a governance framework, examine financial modelling and identify potential tenants.
The council's director of community and planning, Amanda Pagan, said it can become "an epic tourism attraction" and provide employment opportunities.
Towong councillor Aaron Scales noted there had been sour posts on social media about the project, given the poor state of the shire's roads.
"I've had a few negative ones, saying we should use the money for potholes," Cr Scales said.
"It's important that the community realise that funding grants are available for specific purposes and the Building Better Regions fund is not available to fix potholes in roads."
Deputy mayor David Wortmann, who chaired the special meeting with mayor Andrew Whitehead an apology, showed enthusiasm for the boathouse.
"It's a very exciting inter-generational project," Cr Wortmann said.
"We just can't thank the staff (enough) for the amount of work and community consultation and the community is right behind this."
Councillor Denise Anderson was also glowing in her assessment of the project.
"To get this point is really exciting, to be shovel ready and hopefully we can go that step further, because really Bellbridge and Bethanga bridge is the gateway to the rest of the shire, right up to the Upper Murray, so it's an opening just waiting to happen," Cr Anderson said.
"Fingers crossed, let's go for it."
Applications for the Growing Regions program close next Tuesday August 1 with grants between $500,000 and $15 million available.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.