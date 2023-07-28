Holbrook teenager Ben Parker is using the disappointment of missing out on last year's senior flag as a driving force to greater heights.
Parker, 18, made his senior debut in round six last year after emerging through the club's junior ranks.
He grabbed his opportunity with both hands to play 14 senior matches including the second semi-final loss to Osborne.
However, Parker was squeezed out of the senior side for the preliminary final and the Brookers' upset victory over Osborne in the grand final.
In some consolation he was part of the reserves flag.
"Personally, missing out on the senior grand final last year has been a real driving force for me this season to get better," Parker said.
"So over the off-season I trained a lot harder
"I knew I had to fine tune quite a few things to be able to keep my spot in the side because it was going to be really competitive for spots again.
"So I've had to work harder but the coaching staff have really backed me this season and I'm a year older now.
"I'm really enjoying the challenge."
Parker is the son of 1991 premiership player Russell, who was a dashing wingman in his early days before switching to centre half-back later in his career.
Ben has been playing predominantly across half-back so far in his fledgling career.
"I think the area I need to work most on is my consistency," he said.
"I'm not a coach but I'm guessing when you sit down and pick a grand final side you want to have faith in the players you pick to get the job done.
"I'm obviously young and could play well every now and then but struggled to put together four quarters.
"So getting stronger and that consistency was a massive part of the off-season for me."
Parker arguably produced one of his best matches in the green and gold last weekend when he booted three second-half goals against Howlong after switching forward.
He was named the Brookers' second best behind Hamish Mackinlay who shutdown Spider dangerman Matt Wilson.
"I feel l have improved this season and my confidence has grown in the last month or so," he said.
"I realise I still have a long way to go.
"Last weekend was one of my better matches but I honestly think the ball bounced my way a little bit and I had a bit of luck.
"You have those days sometimes, so I guess you take it when it comes along."
Parker was unsure where he is best suited in the Brookers side and said they can't wait to welcome back Luke (Geeza) Gestier who has been missing since round six with a hamstring.
"I don't mind the fact that I move around a little bit," he said.
"Obviously 'Geeza' is a massive player for us and having him out has left a gaping hole in our attack.
"But it does present an opportunity for other blokes to step up and play a more pivotal role for us."
Parker said there were plenty of role models in the Brookers' side including star recruits Raven Jolliffe and Michael Rampal.
"It's hard to go past Raven at the moment, just the way he moves and delivers the ball," he said.
"Sam Joyce, Nick Locke and Alec Sullivan also lead by example.
"I probably love 'Ramma' the most and his influence on us younger boys.
"He is such a competitive beast but the constant communication he provides has been really important for my development.
"He is always there trying to get everybody to improve and you can't ask for more than that."
