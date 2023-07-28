Speedsters caught on bypass street as Beechworth roadworks continue

Police are urging drivers to slow down on a diversion near Beechworth after catching several speeding drivers.
Officers caught a driver travelling at more than 25km/h over the limit on Reids Way on Thursday night.
The 29-year-old driver will lose their licence for three months.
It followed a similar incident where a driver was caught on the same road at more than 30km/h over the limit on July 17.
That driver will also be banned from the roads for three months.
The incidents occurred amid diversions on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road, with vehicles travelling on Reids Way.
Sergeant Mal Clarke said police would continue to patrol the area.
"People need to drive to the road conditions and follow the speed limit," he said.
"We will be activate patrolling, running radar sites and enforcing the speed limit."
