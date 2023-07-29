Car crashes into major shopping centre, first reports say no one believed to be hurt

Emergency services rushed to Thurgoona plaza on Saturday, July 29, after reports of a car crashing into a shop.
The accident happened about 12pm.
NSW police said they only had brief information, but had received a report that the driver of the vehicle had no visible injuries.
"We responded to reports that a car had crashed into a building and parked car," a spokesperson said.
More information to come.
