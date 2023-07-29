The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona Plaza seen of unusual accident, police and ambulance rushed to scene

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated July 29 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car crashes into major shopping centre, first reports say no one believed to be hurt
Car crashes into major shopping centre, first reports say no one believed to be hurt

Emergency services rushed to Thurgoona plaza on Saturday, July 29, after reports of a car crashing into a shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.