Emergency services rushed to Thurgoona plaza on Saturday, July 29, after reports of a car crashing into a shop.
The accident happened about 12pm.
NSW police said they only had brief information, but had received a report that the driver of the vehicle had no visible injuries.
"We responded to reports that a car had crashed into a building and parked car," a spokesperson said.
MORE TO COME
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.