Albury police are continuing to investigate after a 76-year-old woman reportedly hit a number of parked cars before crashing into a shopfront at a Border shopping centre.
Emergency services rushed to Thurgoona Plaza on Saturday, July 29, after reports of a car crashing into a shop.
The incident happened about 12pm.
NSW Police only had brief information, but had received a report that the driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old woman, had no visible injuries.
"The vehicle - a Ford Territory - driven by a 76-year-old woman hit a number of parked cars in the car park before mounting the kerb and hitting the building," a police spokesperson said.
"She was assessed by paramedics and released.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.