The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border volunteers take trip to help disadvantaged children in Thailand

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Tony Hill and Ash Wurtz look forward to heading to Thailand in September to help out children and their families in need. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Volunteers Tony Hill and Ash Wurtz look forward to heading to Thailand in September to help out children and their families in need. Picture by Tara Trewhella

For 10 years, Tony Hill has been making the long trek from his Albury home to the jungles of Thailand. He finds it a humbling experience being able to help the children of Phetchabun at orphanages and schools, doing everything from mowing and painting to bringing along a few basics from home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.