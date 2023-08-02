For 10 years, Tony Hill has been making the long trek from his Albury home to the jungles of Thailand. He finds it a humbling experience being able to help the children of Phetchabun at orphanages and schools, doing everything from mowing and painting to bringing along a few basics from home.
Those basics, such as soaps, sanitary items or pencils and colouring books, will be required when he takes his next trip on September 25.
"We don't do it to get the applause or recognition, we do it because we're helping these poor people as Thailand doesn't have a social welfare system as Australia does," Mr Hill said.
Mr Hill, along with around 21 others from the region, with Mercy International, plans to support disadvantaged children by breaking the poverty cycle through delivering essential care, education, and skills.
Mr Hill said it was about giving "Thai children and families a life, a future, and hope".
"Another volunteer Phil Shanahan who, has been volunteering for around 16 years with the organisation, came back one year, and he said, 'Hilly, you've got to come to Thailand with me', and I got some information from him. I came home to my partner and said, Michele, we're going to Thailand next year. And off we went and thought we'd do it for one year like most people do, but my partner wanted to sponsor a child, leading to another child. And now we're still going."
Mr Hill is a primary school teacher, so he felt it was fitting to give back to children in need.
"I've done many different things, but this is probably the best thing," he said.
"And anybody who goes to Thailand will say the same thing. It's the best thing they've done in their life.
"So we go there with the attitude that we want to make a difference, whether that be concreting, painting, gardening, teaching, cooking, doing maintenance work.
"We just want to dig in and get the work done and make a real difference for these kids and for the staff who work there."
Mr Hill said each person had to raise $500 to put towards a wish list for the children.
"We also pay $3000, which covers everything, that's all our flights, our food, staying on-site," he said.
Wodonga volunteer Ash Wurtz will be going on his second trip in September for what he described as a fantastic cause to "help the struggling kids".
He said it was eye-opening to go to a developing country, but he would continue to do so.
"It's something I've never experienced before and when you turn up - the kids seem like normal kids, but once you hear the stories of their lives and experiences, it shocks you," he said.
Mr Wurtz said it was emotional forming friendships with the children in the orphanages and then having to leave.
"Each time we left, we all had tears in our eyes," he said.
"But you come home with the biggest smile knowing everything you've achieved over there.
"And you give it 110 per cent and do whatever is needed for the children."
Mr Hill said the team raised around $11,000 last year but said any help towards this year's trip would help.
"We need tea towels and soap, summer shoes, underwear, paracetamol and colouring books and pencils and pens and all sort of school supplies," he said.
"We all take a suitcase with us full of wish list items.
"The very next day, you see those children, or a child wearing something that you brought from Australia, or they're playing with a basketball or a football or whatever, which they haven't had.
"They're just so appreciative and thankful, and it's like Christmas on a stick for them."
Mr Hill said that when he and Phil retire from teaching their dream was to live in Thailand and "help any way we can".
"Of course, that would be dependent upon our kids and grandchildren and partners," he said.
"But when we go away, we've got that common goal, that common ethos, and we just jump in and get the job done and enjoy it."
Mr Hill said for anyone looking to volunteer to give it a go.
"You never know until you have a try. It's daunting, but once you're there, once the Thai people accept you, it's just like you've been there before," he said.
If you want to donate items for the wish list or money, Mr Hill can be contacted on 0412 513 050.
