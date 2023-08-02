"Another volunteer Phil Shanahan who, has been volunteering for around 16 years with the organisation, came back one year, and he said, 'Hilly, you've got to come to Thailand with me', and I got some information from him. I came home to my partner and said, Michele, we're going to Thailand next year. And off we went and thought we'd do it for one year like most people do, but my partner wanted to sponsor a child, leading to another child. And now we're still going."