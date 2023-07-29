Brayden Carey kicked four goals in Beechworth's win away to Tallangatta on Saturday but finished the game off the ground injured.
The Bushrangers co-coach, playing only his second game back after missing five with a back injury, had two goals by quarter-time and saw plenty of the footy at Rowen Park.
But shortly after booting his fourth, towards the end of the final term, he felt his quad in the process of taking a mark.
Carey went straight to the bench and Beechworth will hope he makes a quick recovery ahead of next weekend's blockbuster against Yackandandah.
This victory, by 16.14 (110) to 12.8 (80), secured the Bushrangers a top-three finish and the double chance.
Lachlan Armstrong kicked five goals, taking him past 50 for the season, while Tallangatta captain Luke Fraser also bagged five.
The sides went into the quarter-time huddle level having both kicked 4.2 in an entertaining start to the game.
Carey and Connor Thornton had Beechworth's noses in front early but Fraser replied with a quickfire double before the sides traded goals.
Tallangatta led briefly at the start of the second when a 50-metre penalty gave BJ Maddock a gift right in front but the Bushies led by 11 points at the main break with Armstrong slotting three of the next five goals.
The visitors, despite missing at least half a dozen of their best 22, showed their class after half-time and took control.
Five unanswered goals from Armstrong, Dylan Pritchard, Shaun Wilhelm, Thornton and Connor Stone effectively put the game beyond the Hoppers whose prospects were hurt by a groin injury which kept Scott Spencer out of the ruck for long spells.
Tallangatta outscored Beechworth by four goals to two in the last quarter but the damage had already been done.
"We haven't won at Tallangatta for a long time, they've always challenged us down here no matter where both sides are on the ladder so it was pleasing to fight it out and play a four-quarter effort and get over the line against a good side," Carey said.
"Credit to Tallangatta, they continued to put pressure on us all day but credit to our blokes to turn the tide.
"We do play that third quarter really well.
"I don't know what it is but we come out after half-time and really put the foot down in that third quarter and nothing changed this week.
"It's pleasing that we can respond when we are challenged - and we are a few blokes down too so it was good the blokes who came in played their role and got the job done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.