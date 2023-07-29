Albury-Wodonga Clay Target Club's Table Top home has changed hands in a major sale after a social club stepped in with a bid in the region of at least $1.2 million.
Brian Unthank Real Estate's Tom Hanrahan didn't disclose the selling price, but said it was "a positive for the local economy" and that both the vendor and buyer were pleased with the result.
"It was a very happy end result for both parties," he said.
The property at 154 Winchester Lane comprised a mix of rural lifestyle and had been leased by the club for more than 20 years.
Mr Hanrahan said the property had a lot of potential.
"The main building on the property, referred to as the clubhouse, is a substantial brick-veneer building with all services connected, as well as a functional kitchen, cafe and bar, sectioned-off office, outdoor bar area and a generous front verandah for viewing," he said.
While there had been fewer properties up for sale each week in the area, he said there had still been strong interest for lifestyle and rural properties that were "the lion's share of our listings as a company".
"The inquiry is still there. We have seen a little bit of a resistance at the top end of the price ranges with some buyers, but it's still business as usual. It's just under different terms," he said.
"I think the expectations of the vendors are probably more conservative or more based around the current marketplace, but when we're keeping that in mind we're still seeing results coming through quite regularly."
