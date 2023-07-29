Holbrook produced a stirring 16-point come-from-behind victory against raging flag favourite Osborne at Holbrook on Saturday.
The previously undefeated Tigers looked likely to notch their 14th straight victory after they had booted five goals to two during the third term to establish a 10-point lead at the final break.
But a stunning five goal to one final term by the Brookers helped clinch a famous victory as they prevailed 13.12 (90) to 11.8 (74) in the match of the season so far.
The scarcely believable comeback by the Brookers made a mockery of the theory that this year's premiership cup already had Osborne engraved on it.
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp was shaking his head in disbelief at the never-say-die attitude of his playing group.
"It doesn't get much better than that during the home and away season," Sharp said.
"Osborne had all the momentum heading into the final term but we were able to hang tough as fatigue started to kick in.
"I thought we made some smart decisions when we had possession and our pressure has gone through the roof over the past three weeks.
"We have had a huge three weeks and it's something like 240 tackles during that time.
"Our KPI's don't lie and one of the major reasons we are able to get a result like this."
The Brookers got off to a fast start after Andrew Mackinlay booted the first two goals of the match in the opening five minutes.
Star recruit Raven Jolliffe slotted the third goal of the match before Osborne hit back through goals to Declan Galvin, coach Joel Mackie and midfielder Matt McGrory.
The home side led by a point at the first change and were able to extend their lead to 10-points at the main break.
Ben Parker booted the opening goal of the third term to extend the Brookers' lead to 15-points before Osborne wrestled back the momentum.
Ryan Collins slashed the margin to nine points before goals to Connor Galvin and McGrory put the visitors in front for the first time in the match.
Some undisciplined play from the Brookers resulted in a 50m penalty and an easy goal to Marty Bahr before Galvin kicked his third to hand the Tigers an 18-point lead.
Fletcher Parker goalled for the Brookers late in the term to reduce the margin to 10-points.
With the match up for grabs Ben Parker got the all-important first goal of the final term after taking a diving mark.
Mackinlay soccered a goal from the square shortly afterwards before Andy Wettenhall produced a clever snap and suddenly the Brookers were 11-points in front.
Mackinlay then booted his fourth to extend the margin to 17-points to have the Tigers on the ropes.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.