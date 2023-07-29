The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Saturday scores from the Hume, Tallangatta and Upper Murray leagues

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 29 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta coach Tim Kennedy addresses his troops during Saturday's match against Beechworth. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tallangatta coach Tim Kennedy addresses his troops during Saturday's match against Beechworth. Picture by Mark Jesser

HUME LEAGUE

ROUND 14

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.