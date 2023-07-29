ROUND 14
Holbrook 13.12 (90) def Osborne 11.8 (74)
Bill. Crows 10.5 (65) def Jindera 9.7 (61)
CDHBU 14.4 (88) def Lockhart 10.8 (68)
Howlong 10.8 (68) def Brock-Burrum 9.9 (63)
Culcairn 11.9 (75) def RWW Giants 9.12 (66)
Magpies 4.7 (31) lost to Henty 18.20 (128)
ROUND 13
Tallangatta 12.8 (80) lost to Beechworth 16.14 (110)
Dederang-MB 2.8 (20) lost to Kiewa-SC 23.18 (156)
Thurgoona 35.27 (237) def Rutherglen 1.2 (8)
Wahgunyah 0.4 (4) lost to Yackandandah 33.29 (227)
Barnawartha 26.10 (166) def Wod. Saints 3.5 (23)
Chiltern 23.13 (151) def Mitta Ut 6.5 (41)
ROUND 12
Corryong 9.5 (59) lost to Cudgewa 33.13 (211)
Bullioh 15.8 (98) lost to Tumbarumba 15.13 (103)
