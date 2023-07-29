Nine goals from Kyle Cooper helped premiers Chiltern crush finals hopefuls Mitta United by 110 points on Saturday.
The Swans' reigning best and fairest had his most productive day in front of goals all season following a bag of six against Rutherglen the previous week.
Cooper now has 37 goals for the year, while Chiltern's 23.13 (151) to 6.5 (41) victory keeps them fourth on the ladder with three rounds to play.
The home side kicked seven goals to two in the opening term and never relinquished control after that.
Leading by 32 points at the main break, they restricted Mitta to just one goal in the second half while plundering 13 themselves.
ALSO IN SPORT
Caleb Boxall booted five goals and there were three for Swans co-captain Jayden Vandermeer.
Scott Meyer, Caleb Boxall, Bodie Hibberson and Mitchell McLean were among the other Swans to catch the eye.
Mitta's Ethan Redcliffe came into the game eight goals short of his century and kicked four to leave himself on 96 going into Saturday's match away to lowly Rutherglen.
The Mountain Men have dropped to sixth, behind Barnawartha, in the race for the last finals spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.