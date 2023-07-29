The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta defeat Beechworth by nine goals in TDNA A-grade

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 30 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta coach Molly McCarty in prime position. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tallangatta coach Molly McCarty in prime position. Picture by Mark Jesser

Tallangatta's finals aspirations are still alive after the Hoppers proved too strong for Beechworth on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.