Tallangatta's finals aspirations are still alive after the Hoppers proved too strong for Beechworth on Saturday.
The home side won 51-42 at Rowen Park and are now level on points with fifth-placed Mitta United after leapfrogging Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Tallangatta always had a measure of control against the Bushrangers, shooter Isobel Norman leading the way with 21 goals at 80 percent accuracy.
"We were in front pretty much from the get-go and that's been my big thing for the girls, starting the game strong so we can keep that momentum throughout the four quarters," Hoppers coach Molly McCarty said.
"We're a really young team, we've lost a lot of our senior, more experienced players, so it's been good having some really consistent games where we've played out the full four quarters.
"We're starting to gel as a team, which is awesome."
Renee Page stood strong in Tallangatta's defence end while Cass Heaphy had a fine game after stepping up from the 17-and-under grade.
For McCarty, it's more vital experience under the belt.
"This is my first time coaching senior netball," she said.
"It's been a real learning curve, lots of new things, both positive and negative.
"I've been out injured for a little bit so it's been good to come back and be back on the court again.
"I was definitely a little bit nervous coming back in as to where I'd put myself in because I play a bit up either end.
"I prefer the defence end but I played in the midcourt this week which was good.
"It's been really good coming back in."
Chiltern's 36-30 win over Mitta allowed the Hoppers to catch up, while there were also wins on Saturday for Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Yackandandah.
