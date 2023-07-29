The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Osborne enjoy 20 goal away win over Holbrook in A-grade netball

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 30 2023 - 8:22am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bennett and Claire Marriott in action during Saturday's clash between Holbrook and Osborne at Osborne. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Lucy Bennett and Claire Marriott in action during Saturday's clash between Holbrook and Osborne at Osborne. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

Osborne moved a step closer to securing the minor premiership after a comfortable 20 goal away win over Holbrook on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.