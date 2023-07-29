Osborne moved a step closer to securing the minor premiership after a comfortable 20 goal away win over Holbrook on Saturday.
The undefeated Tigers opened up a five goal lead in the first quarter and were never seriously challenged as they cruised to a 47 to 27 goal victory and their 14th win of the season.
The Tigers are one win and percentage ahead of second placed Jindera with four rounds remaining with the pair destined to meet in the second semi-final.
Holbrook is clinging to sixth spot and faces two final bound sides in the run home in Billabong Crows and Culcairn and will be forced to tread the finals tightrope for the remainder of the season.
Coach Sally Hunter said it was a satisfying win by the Tigers who were missing key players Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay.
"We were able to start well and then increase our lead at every break which was good," Hunter said.
"Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay both didn't play so that added further merit to the win.
"I think everyone just hustled through the game which was really good.
"It was a tough hit-out and it was a bit warmer this week as well.
"But our defenders kept creating turnovers for us and our defensive game was really strong.
"There were quite a few turnovers through the mid-court as well which really helped our cause."
Courtney Menzies was the Tigers best playing wing defence with her ability to force turnovers and apply pressure a highlight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.