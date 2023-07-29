Nick Donaghey brought up his half-century in style with a bag of 11 goals for Yackandandah on Saturday.
Donaghey cashed in against cellar-dwellers Wahgunyah as the Roos chalked up a 33.29 (227) to 0.4 thumping.
In what has been the most prolific season of his career, Donaghey is averaging five goals a game including a dozen against Wodonga Saints in round 11.
Yackandandah were 98 points up by quarter-time after bursting out of the gate to kick 15.9.
Lachie McMillan booted five goals in his second game back from injury and there were three each for Johann Jarratt, Ben McIntosh, Liam Williams and Zack Leitch.
The Roos remain second, two points ahead of Beechworth, with the sides set to meet at Baarmutha Park on Saturday.
