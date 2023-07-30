Murray Bushrangers coach Mark Brown didn't mince his words after Saturday's humbling home defeat at the hands of Eastern Ranges.
The Bushies lost by 79 points at Wangaratta, where they kicked only one goal in a tepid first-half display, trudging back to the rooms 70 points down at the main break.
Some pride was restored in the third quarter, when the Bushies outscored their visitors by three goals to none, but they were again kept goalless in the last term.
A scoreboard showing 17.12 (114) to 4.11 (35) told a sorry tale.
"It was as disappointing a performance as I've seen from a Bushrangers side," Brown said.
"That's not sugar-coating it, that's reality.
"We were completely outplayed for three of the four quarters.
"More disappointing was the fact we were beaten at the contest and then we were beaten on transition.
"We didn't own any part of the game apart from the third quarter, when we were in complete control for about 95 percent of the quarter and kicked 3.7.
"But, in all honesty, we were comprehensively beaten."
It was a display which caught the Bushies staff cold, especially given the playing personnel they had available.
"I was completely surprised by the performance simply because we were outplayed for such a large portion of the game," Brown said.
"It's always a tough gauge, to know what you're going to get from young, developing footballers.
"I've been in it long enough to know there's no real precursors to it.
"Sometimes the build-up and performances at training can be poor and the game can be really good and vice versa.
"We had close to our best side, all our Allies and Vic Country talent came back in and sometimes that can lead to a performance like this.
"Everyone thinks that as the top-end talent comes back into your side, everything will get easier and that certainly was not the case.
"It was a stark reality check for everyone and that includes coaches and players alike.
"If you think you deserve anything in football, you're sorely mistaken.
"You earn everything you get and yesterday we didn't work hard at all.
"The important part for us will be how we respond.
"We've got a game in eight days time against Calder, who are going well, so we get to find out exactly where we sit.
"I think we're better than we showed and we'll get a chance to prove it."
The performances of Harrison Hewitt, Nick Newton and Oscar Ryan were isolated highlights on a hugely disappointing day for the Bushrangers.
