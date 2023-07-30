The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers thumped by 79 points at home to Eastern Ranges

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 30 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Brown didn't like what he saw on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mark Brown didn't like what he saw on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Murray Bushrangers coach Mark Brown didn't mince his words after Saturday's humbling home defeat at the hands of Eastern Ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.