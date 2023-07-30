The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury councillor David Thurley wants helium balloon releases end

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 31 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balloons are released in Albury's QEII Square in 2016 as part of White Balloon Day which is held to raise awareness around child sexual abuse. Picture by James Wiltshire
Balloons are released in Albury's QEII Square in 2016 as part of White Balloon Day which is held to raise awareness around child sexual abuse. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury councillor wants the release of helium-filled balloons banned across NSW, saying his city cannot act alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.