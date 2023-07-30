An Albury councillor wants the release of helium-filled balloons banned across NSW, saying his city cannot act alone.
David Thurley was speaking after his council released its latest version of a single use plastic policy for public comment.
"We would like to eliminate them," Cr Thurley, a member of the council's sustainability advisory committee, said of the balloons.
"Balloons are a particular problem environmentally but we can't support anything because NSW legislation allows people to release up to 19 and we can't enact laws that are stricter.
"It's a bit like the cat curfews, we can't be tighter than they are (at a state level)."
Cr Thurley said he was not aware of the Tweed Council decision and how it fitted with state law.
Albury MP Justin Clancy noted Tweed Council had already acted and suggested the practice of helium balloon releases could be "burst" with other ways to celebrate.
"The importance lies in educating our community on the impact of balloons on marine life and birds; rather than a high-handed approach," Mr Clancy said.
Cr Thurley said in Albury helium balloons were no longer released at council events, but they could still be let go on municipal land such as QEII Square.
Traditionally, White Balloon Day, held each September to raise awareness of child sexual abuse, has seen helium balloons waft away but that no longer occurs with council at the end of 2021 website promotion stating "please care for the environment and our wildlife and do not release or buy balloons".
Cr Thurley said the balloons can land "on the coast and be eaten by birds and cause other problems".
He added that council staff were encouraging mourners not to release balloons at Albury's cemetery as part of funeral proceedings.
However, Cr Thurley said it was impossible to eliminate fully the use of soft plastics, pointing to the example of being unable to stop the sale of a Snickers chocolate bar at a council-linked event.
The latest single use plastic policy is a refined version of a document that was first flagged by Albury Council in 2019.
Since that time, NSW has banned lightweight shopping bags and single use plastic items such as straws, plates and bowls.
Under the new policy, Albury Council commits to reduce and eliminate single use plastics, where supported by governments and industry; focus on alternatives to balloons and their release; require events on council owned or managed land to reduce single use plastic.
