DESPITE commitments from Australian and United States defence ministers to a guided weapons project, the role of Mulwala's munitions plant in the scheme remains unclear.
They included a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise which it is hoped will lead to production at Mulwala's munitions plant after Lockheed Martin Australia opened an office there in February in anticipation of the project proceeding with its involvement.
Mr Marles referenced the project in broad terms in a media conference with Mr Austin.
"We are really pleased with the steps that we are taking in respect of establishing a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise in this country," Mr Marles said.
"And doing so in a way where we hope to see manufacturing of missiles commence in Australia in two years' time as part of a collective industrial base between our two countries.
"And this represents a very, very significant step forward in our relationship, and in the relationship of our defence industry."
Mr Austin also referenced the same timeframe.
"We're pursuing several mutually beneficial initiatives with Australia's defence industry," Mr Austin said.
"These include a commitment to help Australia produce guided multiple launch rocket systems, or GMLRS, by 2025."
Lockheed Martin is working the Defence Department to find sites to support the production of the rocket systems.
In a statement to The Border Mail, its Australia and New Zealand chief executive Warren McDonald did not reference Mulwala.
"On 29 July 2023, it was announced that the governments of Australia and the United States of America will deepen cooperation on Australia's guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise by collaborating on a flexible guided weapons production capability in Australia, with an initial focus on the potential for co-production of guided multiple launch rocket systems by 2025," Mr McDonald said.
"GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons."
At the Mulwala office opening, Lockheed's director of programs strategic capabilities office, missiles and fire control James Heading said there was potential for up to 200 jobs at the plant from the project.
