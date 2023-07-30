Wanted pair arrested in Yarrawonga, drugs, stolen car and property found

Two people remain in custody after being charged over burglaries and thefts in Yarrawonga.
Police recovered a stolen car, drugs, and stolen items from a retail outlet during Friday's arrests.
Police took a Wagga woman, 29, and Albury man, 23, into custody on Belmore Street in Yarrawonga during the July 28 arrests.
The pair had been wanted in both Victoria and NSW for burglaries and thefts, including a car theft in Yarrawonga on July 14.
They also had old warrants out for their arrest.
The pair appeared at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday.
They were remanded in custody and will return to court on August 7.
