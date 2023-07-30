The Border Mail
Tumbarumba to meet Cudgewa in second semi-final after five point win over Bullioh

By Brent Godde
Updated July 30 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:50am
Steven Hoffmann booted two goals for the Roos. Picture by Wendy Lavis
Steven Hoffmann booted two goals for the Roos. Picture by Wendy Lavis

Reigning premier Tumbarumba has snatched the crucial double chance off Bullioh after a heart-stopping five-point win at Bullioh on Saturday.

