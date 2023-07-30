Reigning premier Tumbarumba has snatched the crucial double chance off Bullioh after a heart-stopping five-point win at Bullioh on Saturday.
The stakes were high heading into the final round clash with the winner guaranteed second spot on the ladder and a week off before facing raging flag favourite Cudgewa in the second semi-final.
In a see-sawing contest the Blues were able to boot four goals to three in the final term to prevail 15.13 (103) to 15.8 (98).
It means Bullioh will meet Corryong in this week's elimination final despite the Demons enduring a winless season with the competition reduced to four sides.
Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton said the recent history of tight finishes against the Bulldogs was unbelievable.
"It was an arm-wrestle all day and nobody could establish a match-winning lead," Clayton said.
"I think the last seven times we have played Bullioh, the margin has been less than a goal on six occasions.
"So there is a really good rivalry between the two sides and they come in underdone and we were a few short as well.
"It was a battle all day and a huge relief to hear that final siren.
"So it gives us a week off to regroup before we face Cudgewa and a bit of reward for effort for the playing group."
With the match-up for grabs in the dying stages, Liam McCallum emerged as an unlikely hero for the Roos when he bobbed up with the match-winning goal.
"We were short today and Liam played both reserves and seniors and kicked the match-winner for us," Clayton said.
"So he was a bit of an unlikely hero and didn't mind reminding his team-mates during the post game celebrations.
"Our midfield also really lifted in that last term with so much at stake and I'm really proud to get the win against the odds.
"Especially Fynn Debono who sticks his head over the ball and puts his body on the line at every contest.
"We have quite a few players to come back but I don't want to name them and will keep my cards close to my chest and keep the opposition guessing."
ALSO IN SPORT
Clayton said the double chance couldn't be underestimated.
"It's a good feeling to have the double chance and you are also guaranteed at least one home final," he said.
"It sets us up nicely.
"We feel we have got a huge advantage at home on our big, dry ground.
"We played at Bullioh on Saturday and one end of the ground was a cow paddock and muddy with puddles which slowed us up a fair bit.
"So to get on a fast track at home is going to be exciting for us and we can use our run and spread to our advantage moving forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.