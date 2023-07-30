The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sex offender jailed for crimes against own family members

By Wangaratta Court
Updated July 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sex offender was jailed after appearing in Wangaratta court. File photo
The sex offender was jailed after appearing in Wangaratta court. File photo

A North East man who sexually abused his family members has been jailed and placed on the sex offender registry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.