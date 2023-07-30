Sex offender jailed for crimes against own family members

A North East man who sexually abused his family members has been jailed and placed on the sex offender registry.
The victims were aged between eight and 17 at the time of the "opportunistic" assaults.
His daughter said she was sickened by the abuse, which occurred on multiple occasions and involved the man groping and squeezing her, and rubbing his groin on her.
She was so disturbed by the abuse, she left the family home.
"Because of your actions I no longer feel safe in the house so either get your s--- together or I'll put your sorry ass in jail," she wrote to the man.
She confided in a friend about what had occurred and the abuse was reported to a police station before being investigated by Wangaratta sex offence detectives in 2020.
The man was arrested on September 15, 2020, and did not make any admissions to the offending.
It emerged the man had abused his eight-year-old niece at her home in 2001.
He had rubbed the girl and told her not to tell her parents, then abused her a short time later.
He was rearrested the following month when further offending came to light.
He finally admitted to his actions in Wangaratta court in April following lengthy delays, and has now been sentenced.
Magistrate Ian Watkins had earlier told the court the man hadn't admitted his actions until "a minute to midnight".
The victims had been due to give evidence at a hearing before the man changed his plea to guilty.
The man, now aged in his early 40s, was ordered to serve nine months in custody.
He has already been in jail since April after entering the guilty pleas.
