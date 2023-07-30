The Bandits women's season is over after running into a red-hot Manly-Warringah outfit 80-72 in Sydney on Saturday night.
But the Sea Eagles, who have dropped just two of 21 matches in 2023, didn't have it easy with the plucky Border side staying in touch right until the final siren.
The Bandits raced out early to a 7-2 lead before the home side settled. Strong play from Ash Hannan saw the visitors take a two-point lead into the first change.
But the Sea Eagles showed why they are the NBL1 East premiership favourites with a blistering second term - behind the play of Bree Delaney and Kim Hodge - to open up a nine-point advantage at the main break.
With the Manly defence holding the Bandits out of any sort of normality, it was import Mikayla Pivec who was carrying the Border side's fortunes, tallying 11 points in the first half.
The second half saw the home team again hold the Bandits at arms' length, the visitors closing to four points on a Emma Mahady steal and layup late in the third.
But that would be as close as the Bandits would get, Manly answering every question asked as the Albury-Wodonga team's season was snuffed out.
Pivec led the Bandits on the night with a match-high 23 points and 15 rebounds while playing 38 of a possible 40 minutes while Hannan was handy with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Mahady chipped in 13 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Bandits' Youth League teams had a mixed weekend in their respective Big V finals outings.
The women notched a 65-53 win over Mornington which sees them move onto a preminary final next weekend against Whittlesea. They were led by Elyssa Cole (15 points) and Charlie Gibson (13).
The men, however, fell to Melbourne Unversity 62-74, ending their season.
