Albury-Wodonga loses NBL1 East elimination final to Manly-Warringah by seven points

JH
By Jamie Horne
Updated July 30 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 12:00pm
US import Mikayla Pivec continued her strong play with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the elmination final loss. Picture by Tanya Hawkins
The Bandits women's season is over after running into a red-hot Manly-Warringah outfit 80-72 in Sydney on Saturday night.

