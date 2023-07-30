The Border Mail
Mental health defence flagged in police stalking, nude photo case

By Wodonga Court
July 31 2023 - 4:00am
The woman tattooed the female officer's name on her arm. Picture supplied
A woman who has stalked a Wodonga police officer, including sending thousands of emails and nude images, may not be mentally fit to face the charges.

