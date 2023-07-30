Mental health defence flagged in police stalking, nude photo case

A woman who has stalked a Wodonga police officer, including sending thousands of emails and nude images, may not be mentally fit to face the charges.
The detective became increasingly concerned over the behaviour, which saw the woman tattoo the officer's name on her arm.
The stalker believes the pair will be getting married in November.
The detective was forced to upgrade their home security and the offender has impacted her ability to do her job.
The Wodonga court on Friday heard extracts of the rambling comments said to the officer, in which she expressed her love between unintelligible sentences.
The woman was taken to Thomas Embling Hospital in Melbourne for mental health treatment after being refused bail following her arrest.
Lawyer Joe Battiatio said the correspondence "could be described as the ravings of a person who was not well".
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he didn't want to tell Mr Battiato or his client how to progress the case, but repeatedly suggested she could have a mental impairment defence to the charges.
"What you intend to do in one way is say 'I think she's fine, so I'm just pleading her guilty'," Mr Dunn said.
"There's 3000 or more mails, nude pictures, over a lengthy period of time, unrelenting.
"This is not a matter where she gets assessed for community corrections order and gets let out the door.
"It's a parole matter - in its current state, a lengthy term of imprisonment."
Mr Dunn said the sentence would be at the higher end of what was available in the court.
He said he had been "very concerned about the way this matter's been proceeding".
Mr Battiato entered guilty pleas during his client's first appearance in June.
Mr Dunn implied a treatment order could be appropriate.
Mr Battiato sought further instructions from the woman during Friday's matter, and said he would rely on a defence of mental impairment or fitness to plead.
Police sought the guilty pleas be vacated.
The woman remains in custody and will return to court on September 14 before likely heading to the County Court.
The woman had previously spoken in court of stopping the Russell Street bombing, pedophiles, cockfighting, family members being murdered, and mind prediction.
She was much calmer during Friday's appearance.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.