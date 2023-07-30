New snow vehicles helping injured patients at Hotham, Falls Creek

New specialist vehicles are helping injured patients on the snowfield this winter.
Ambulance Victoria has added four vehicles to its Alpine fleet in recent weeks.
A Can-Am Defender and Ski-Do are both stationed at Mount Hotham and Falls Creek.
The Can-Am Defender is purpose built for mountainous terrain and helps to reduce patient transport time.
Injured people are able to be treated in a sheltered environment.
"The new snow vehicles are already having a significant and positive impact to our Alpine resort communities, by reducing transport time, patient exposure to the elements and reliance on other agencies," Ambulance Victoria area manager Rob Heaslip said.
"We anticipate that with the vehicles improving our ability to access patients in challenging snow locations, it will also improve our response times to snow bound locations, particularly cases overnight.
"Our crews can now access patients directly at their lodges or other snow-locked areas with a full suite of equipment and manual handling tools, helping with ease of access when it matters most."
The Can-Am works over snow and ice and in steep terrain.
"Before these new vehicles, both patients and paramedics were often exposed to the elements, which is obviously another challenging dynamic in an emergency," Mr Heaslip said.
"Now patients can be effectively treated and stabilised while being accommodated in an enclosed stretcher."
Patients were previously towed in a sled.
The organisation is also looking to add new vehicles at Mount Buller next snow season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.