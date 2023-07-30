Police investigating fire in old wool shed on Huon Hill at Bandiana

Police are investigating a fire in an old woolshed at Huon Hill.
Emergency services were called to a small blaze on Kenneth Watson Drive at Bandiana about 1pm on Sunday.
A Fire and Rescue Victoria spokesman said the incident was quickly brought under control.
Police were called due to the suspicious nature of the fire.
It's believed the shed, which is about five meters by nine metres in size, did not suffer significant damage during the incident.
Detectives have attended the site.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
